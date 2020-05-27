Restaurant chains see sales improving as dining rooms reopen

As of this week, 32 states — mostly in the Midwest and South — have allowed dining rooms to open at least partially, according to Brian Vaccaro, an analyst with Raymond James.

That’s helping sit-down restaurants. Olive Garden had 179 dining rooms open the week of May 3. By the week of May 17, that had jumped to 398, or 49% of the chain’s total. Sales per restaurant increased 13% during that time.

Some fast food restaurants — which already relied more heavily on drive-thru and takeout — have been slow to reopen dining rooms. McDonald’s, which has 14,000 U.S. locations, has only opened around 125 dining rooms so far. The company distributed a 59-page rule book that franchisees must follow as they reopen dining rooms. Play spaces must be closed, for example, and masks must be available for customers if they request them.

Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons, has opened around 1,500 dining rooms, or 15% of its U.S. total. Seats are spaced further than they used to be, and plastic dividers separate customers from cashiers.

Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil says opening dining rooms helps customers feel more confident as they slowly re-establish their routines.