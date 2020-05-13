Restaurant relief group Power of 10 hopes to serve a win-win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chefs need to be good at math to keep their menus balanced. But Chef Erik Bruner-Yang is applying his math skills to help something larger — the decimated restaurant industry.

The Washington, D.C-based Bruner-Yang has established The Power of 10, a non-profit initiative that seeks donations to re-employ laid-off independent restaurant workers, keep the eateries open and provide their meals to neighborhood workers on the front line of the pandemic.

The initiative aims to raise $10,000 in donations per week to support 10 full-time jobs at a local restaurant. Those workers — earning an hourly wage of $14.50 — then provide 1,000 meals to hospital workers, homeless shelters and others in need. Donations start as little as $10 for one meal.

“You're buying a meal for us to cook for someone else, and all the restaurants share in the pot,” Bruner-Yang said. "The math works everywhere. The Power of 10 is just an easy way for people to understand how their donation works.”

The program got a huge shot in the arm Wednesday when Capital One announced it would sink hundreds of thousands of dollars into the effort. Thanks to the donation, The Power of 10 will now have over $750,000 in funding, giving it an ability to serve over 70,000 meals in the next four weeks.