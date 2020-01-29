RESTAURANT SCENE: Athens Pita serves up dishes high in flavor

If your taste buds are craving a sandwich, burger or specialty bowl, stop at Athens Pita for lunch or dinner.

The restaurant, which opened earlier this month, has a menu filled with dishes such as gyros, hamburgers, quesadillas, chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes and other sweets.

Athens Pita took over the location formerly housed by Jimmy's Burgers and Wings. The small eatery features blue and white hues with a sports theme.

During a recent Monday early afternoon lunch, we decided to try one of the unique specialties on the menu. We ordered the Greek Style Quesadilla ($12.99) and weren't disappointed.

The Quesadilla, which resembles a pizza, was a hefty helping and stuffed with a variety of ingredients. Our quesadilla featured a pita on the top and bottom that was stuffed with chicken, bell peppers, mozzarella and feta cheeses, tomato and Greek sauce. The dish was served with Greek Fries, which had feta cheese, Greek spices and Athens sauce.

Among other items on what's called the "Yeeros" menu are Gyros Sandwich ($5.99); the Athens Burger ($4.99); Gyros Cheeseburger ($7.99); Grilled Chicken on a Pita ($4.99); the Zeus Athens Single Burger ($9.99); and more.