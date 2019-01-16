Whether you're hungry for a hearty breakfast, a hot sandwich smothered in gravy and served with mashed potatoes, a beefy burger or healthy salad, you can take your pick at Strawberry Fields Pancake House in Winfield.
Strawberry Fields, located on 109th Street, stars an extensive menu of breakfast and lunch favorites. The restaurant has a casual atmosphere and features booth, table and counter seating.
We visited Strawberry Fields on a recent Sunday during the early afternoon. Despite the time, we had a taste for breakfast so we opted for the tall stack of Buttermilk Pancakes ($5.99) and the Country Fried Steak and Eggs Meal ($9.99).
The pancakes were a good size and were served piping hot. The steak proved tender.The flavorful breading wasn't greasy and the gravy added nicely to the taste. We opted for pancakes instead of toast with the steak and eggs dish as well.
Guests will find a variety of other breakfast dishes on the menu including Fruit Waffles ($7.49); various French Toast dishes including Wheat French Toast ($6.99); Pigs in a Blanket Pancakes ($8.59); Country Skillet ($8.59); Vegetarian Omelet ($8.29); Hobo Skillet ($7.99); Eggs Benedict ($8.59); and more.
On the lunch menu, diners may order items such as the Ultimate Burger ($6.99); Patty Malt ($8.29); Fresh Turkey & Cheese Croissant ($7.99); Chicken Kabobs ($10.99); Mediterranean Chicken Wrap ($8.99); Greek Salad ($8.29); and other meals.
For those looking for something more on the healthy side, Strawberry Fields has a Lite & Lively category featuring items such as a Fresh Fruit Platter ($8.99); Tuna or Chicken Salad Platter ($7.99); or the Low-Calorie Platter ($9.29).
The children in your group can order from the Just for Kids category. On the children's menu are dishes such as Mickey Mouse Pancakes ($3.99); One Egg Combo ($4.99); Cheeseburger ($5.29); and Chicken Tenders ($5.29).
Strawberry Fields is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.