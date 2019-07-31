There's much to choose from on the menu at The Cafe at Schererville's Strack & Van Til.
Not many grocery stores feature a cafe with extensive offerings but Strack's offers a variety of items at its eatery, which shoppers will find at the front of the store. The Cafe also has a separate entrance if shoppers choose to enter on that side of the store.
After ordering at the counter, diners may sit at either tables, easy chairs or high-top cafe chairs near the windows.
At The Cafe, guests can order from a variety of areas. The stations include BBQ, Pasta and Sandwich bar. Guests may also get their own drinks from a machine or employees will make smoothies/juices for guests.
The atmosphere at Strack's cafe is pleasant and the decor features bold writing on the wall with sayings such as "Take a Break," "Delicious" and "Balanced." TVs are also situated in the cafe.
During a recent Monday lunch visit to The Cafe, we ordered from the BBQ station. The Pork Meal (priced at $6.99) includes choice of pulled pork or pork chop and two sides. Our choice was the huge pork chop along with baked beans, which were slightly sweet/slightly spicy as well as mac and cheese. The eatery's pork chop was tender and had a flavorful rub and char marks on it.
The mac and cheese was hearty and cheesy and proved to be a good accompaniment to the hefty pork chop.
Among other offerings on the menu were ribs, baked beans, brisket, various sandwiches; pizzas; smoothies and more.
Also available at The Cafe are pastries, cakes, coffee, salads and other items.