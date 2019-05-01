If you're looking for an authentic Mexican meal to enjoy on Cinco de Mayo, which will be celebrated Sunday, visit El Taco Real in Hammond.
The eatery, located on Hoffman Street, recently celebrated its 45th anniversary.
El Taco Real was established by the Garcia family in 1974. Longtime manager Raymundo Garcia has always referred to himself as a "busboy" at the popular restaurant, where he was technically the first employee of his family's business.
El Taco Real's menu has essentially remained the same over four decades. Among popular dishes at the restaurant are queso fundido, taco dinners and enchilada dishes, specialties such as chiles rellenos, chicken and mole and much more.
During a recent Sunday dinner at El Taco Real, we ordered the Frijoles Borrachos ($5); the Pollo with Mole dinner ($14) and crispy Tacos ($2.25 each).
The Frijoles Borrachos was a flavorful choice. It was a bowl of beans, cooked with lean ground pork, sauteed sweet onions, fresh tomatoes, coriander and jalapenos. The ingredients were also cooked in Mexican sweet beer.
El Taco Real's Pollo with Mole (Chicken and Mole) proved a good selection as it was slightly sweet with a bit of spiciness. The chicken was tender and the dish was served with rice and beans.
Prior to the meal, chips and salsa are brought to the table. But, the restaurant's salsa is not the typical preparation. It's more of a tomato sauce type of recipe with flavorful spices and is served warm. At our table, we had to order another bowl of the salsa because we enjoyed it so much.
Also on the menu at the restaurant, guests will find a variety of other foods such as Nachitos; Sopes; Bistek Ranchero; Fajitas Real; Carne Con Chile; and more.
There are also weekly specials as well as weekend specials.