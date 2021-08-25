Restaurant Scene: Ciao Bella still offering culinary variety, special events

Diners longing for a taste of Italy in a trattoria-inspired atmosphere will find it at Ciao Bella Ristorante in Schererville.

The eatery, established by Giuseppe "Joe" Scalzo in 2009, features a trattoria-style menu, a wine bar, outdoor patio and a special event room on the premises.

The patio debuted in summer 2020. Diners may order from the eatery's regular menu while dining indoors or on the patio. Ciao Bella also offers special events, wine tastings, wine dinners, live entertainment and other happenings throughout the year.

Ciao Bella, translated as "hello beautiful," features a varied menu which includes pasta, pizza, meat dishes, seafood recipes, sides, appetizers and desserts.

During a recent lunch visit to the restaurant, we were seated indoors in a charming area across from the bar.

Our meal featured Fritto Misto ($15), which is a light fried calamari dish; and Pesce Limone, a sauteed whitefish.

The brivido sauce which was served with the calamari was flavorful and had a slighty spicy taste. The whitefish entree proved a perfect selection with a light white wine, lemon and caper sauce. Guests who prefer chicken prepared with this sauce, can order the poultry entree.