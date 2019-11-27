If you're looking for someplace trendy to sit and enjoy a cocktail and appetizer portions, spend a little time at Sips and Stones.
Sips and Stones Lounge and Eatery is located in a strip mall on Wicker Ave., not far from bustling Route 41. The eatery, which sports a hip club vibe, is a small, cozy establishment.
Its drink menu is filled with specialty cocktails, drinks labeled Classic Libations, Potions & Elixirs as well as other alcoholic beverages, wines and more.
Have a taste for a savory bite? Sips and Stones has assorted dishes to share. It's similar to a tapas-style dining experience. Guests will find everything from Meatballs, King Crab Dip with Tortilla Chips to Classic Fries with Parmesan Drizzle and Tomatillo Salsa on the menu.
We visited Sips and Stones on a recent Friday evening. The eatery was pretty full but there were a couple of tables to choose from in the little annex to the main dining room or the main dining room itself. Guests may also sit at the bar.
We chose a table near the door and faced the TV, which is above the bar. Trendy piped-in music played throughout the establishment while we were there. After looking at the menu we decided on a few different dishes.
Our choices that day were the Dates, ($9), which were stuffed with jalapeno and wrapped with bacon; Avocado Rolls ($9), which were wonton-wrapped guacamole served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce; as well as Scallops ($15).
We also tried a specialty non-alcoholic drink that was made impromptu by the eatery's bartender. It was a blend of juices, ginger beer and featured an edible flower. It proved to be a good blend and wasn't too sweet or bitter.
The dishes we ordered were good choices, particularly the scallops, which were pan-seared and served over arugula.
Among other items on the menu are Sweet Fries ($8); Pork Tacos ($9); Flatbread ($14); Flautas ($9); and assorted sweet treats.