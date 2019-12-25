During the holiday season or most any time of year, food fans can't go wrong with a meal from Butterfingers.
Butterfingers has two locations in the Region - one in Munster's Market Square and another in Highland.
The small eatery features items that can be enjoyed as a dine-in meal or for carry-out. Its menu stars everything from sandwiches, salads and soups to an assortment of sweets.
We stopped at Butterfingers for an early lunch on a recent Monday. Just looking at the offerings in the cases at the eatery can start one's mouth watering.
Salads that were featured in one of the cases included the signature Butterfingers Chicken Salad to Red Bliss Potato Salad. Assorted pastries and cakes featured included various gourmet cupcakes, Red Velvet Cake, German Chocolate Cake, Raspberry Fudge Cake and more.
We decided to try the Asian Chicken Salad, which had a sweet/sour type of dressing and featured nice size pieces of chicken, pasta, yellow peppers and pea pods.
At Butterfingers, salads and entrees are priced by the pound. Items such as sandwiches, cupcakes and rolls are charged by the piece. There are also combination lunches available where guests may order either a boxed lunch ($12.95) or bag lunch ($9.75).
In addition to the sweets, breads, salads, among entrees often on the menu at Butterfingers are Stuffed Red Peppers, Vegetable Lasagna, Pork Tenderloin with Apricot Mustard, Honey Baked Chicken Breast and other dishes.
During the holiday season, there are also a variety of special items. Visit the website to see what's available on a current day or during specific holidays.
If you'd like to order food for a gathering or party, Butterfingers offers assorted party trays.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.