You'll immediately be struck by the festive atmosphere as you enter El Gran Taco Mexican Grill in East Chicago.
The restaurant, located on Indianapolis Boulevard, features colorful murals inside and outside as well as other Mexican decor throughout.
El Gran Taco's menu highlights various tacos ($1.99 each) from Pastor (pork with onions) to Barbacoa (steamed beef) and Cecina (marinated steak) as well as Tortas ($5.99 each), Burritos ($6.49 each) and various specialty Platillos (dinners).
While the menu isn't extensive, the food offerings are quality selections. Among the dinner offerings are steak and chicken options. Breakfast is also served at El Gran Taco with entrees priced at $7.49 each. Available are Huevos Con Chorizo; Huevos Rancheros; Huevos con Jamon (ham); and others.
In the Drinks category, diners will find traditional Mexican beverages such as Horchata (rice water), which costs $1.99 for a small. Flavors for Licuados or milkshakes include Platano (banana); Fresa (strawberry) and Avena (Oatmeal).
On weekends only, El Gran Taco customers may order menudo or pozole ($7.99 for dine-in). A 1/2-gallon to go costs $13.99.
During an early dinner at the restaurant, we tried the Pechuga de Pollo Empanizada, which was a Breaded Chicken Breast entree. The chicken was pounded thin and the breading on the poultry was light and flavorful, nothing too greasy. Served on top of the chicken were slices of cactus, which were grilled and nicely seasoned. Entrees are served with rice, beans and a salad. The salad had a slice of avocado as well.
On each table there was a large container filled with jalapeno, sliced carrots and cauliflower in vinegar, all meant to be condiments to enjoy with your meal.
The salsa brought to the table prior to the dinner was made with roasted tomatoes and was served warm. It was the perfect sauce to dip tortilla chips into. And the fact that it was warm enhanced the flavor even more.
El Gran Taco also offers delivery service and catering.