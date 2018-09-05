If you're interested in dining with a view, make plans for lunch or dinner at The Emerald Green Restaurant in Hammond.
The Emerald Green Restaurant, located at Lost Marsh Golf Course, offers a good view of the course. Guests can also see toward Chicago on one side and the steel mills and oil refinery on the other end.
The eatery, housed on the second floor of the club house, has a modern look and features wood throughout, a full bar, fireplace and windows.
We visited The Emerald Green Restaurant on a recent Thursday evening for a late dinner and the eatery still had a number of guests dining.
As we surveyed the menu we had a difficult time deciding on what to order. Many offerings sounded delicious. A variety of the dishes also were Italian-themed, including sandwiches, appetizers and main entrees.
Our meal that night featured Bruschetta ($8) and the Chicken Vesuvio Sandwich ($12). The Bruschetta was prepared on toast-like bread and not the crunchy bread that most diners are used to getting with Bruschetta. The softer bread, though, was a welcome change and the tomatoes, cheese and various seasonings added to the good flavor of the dish.
The Chicken Vesuvio Sandwich also was a hit at our table. The sandwich featured fairly large pieces of chicken and French fries accompanied the dish.
Among menu items at Emerald Green are Sausage, Potatoes and Peppers; Crab Cakes; Cajun Shrimp; Caprese Salad; Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich; Capri Panini; Lobster Ravioli and Blackened Chicken Gnocchi.
Guests also will find Linguini Alfredo; Grilled Whitefish; Chicken Marsala; Build Your Own Burgers; and other items.
A Kids Menu is also featured at the eatery. Weather permitting, diners may want to dine al fresco at The Emerald Green. The patio boasts a pet-friendly environment.