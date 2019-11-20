Diners looking for a smorgasbord of Polish dishes won't go wrong with a visit to Warsaw Inn in Lynwood.
The restaurant, which features "from scratch" cooking, offers a buffet, catering as well as a carry-out menu.
Guests will find everything from meat entrees, pierogi, assorted salads featuring items such as herring, creamed peas and cucumbers to blintzes, potato chip cookies, kolacky and more.
A few rotating soups are on the daily menu and range from cream of mushroom to cream of potato and even chili.
On certain days of the week, guests will find various specials starring on the menu, including BBQ Ribs on Wednesdays and Saturdays; Roast Duck and Fried Perch on Tuesdays; and Baked Fish Filet, Fried Shrimp, Catfish, Perch and Lasagna on Fridays. Breaded Pork Chops and Baked Fish Filets star on the rotating menu on Thursdays.
Among other dishes which are regularly featured on the menu, are Baked Ham, Roast Beef, Pierogi, Mashed Potatoes, Potato Pancakes, Fried Chicken, Sauerkraut, Polish Sausage, and more.
Diners can also enjoy Polish beers, assorted beverages and specialty cocktails at the eatery.
Warsaw Inn, owned by Angie Golum, debuted in Lynwood in 1980. A majority of the dishes offered at the restaurant are inspired by recipes from the Golum family.
The eatery opens at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and at noon on Sundays. It's closed on Mondays. A good amount of diners visit the restaurant at 4 p.m. because it usually fills up pretty quickly. But, although it's often a full house at Warsaw Inn, diners usually don't have to wait too long for a table. At least when we visited around 5 p.m. on a Saturday, our wait was only a few minutes.