Most people who eat at Overstuffed Skillets and Sandwiches have enough food left over to enjoy a meal or two the next day.
The restaurant, located on 45th Street in Highland, offers a variety of dishes for breakfast and lunch.
Everything from huge pancake, French toast and waffle dishes to skillets, omelets, burger recipes, Philly cheese steaks, wraps, soups, salads, chicken wings and more are available at the eatery.
We visited Overstuffed on a recent Tuesday and had a difficult time deciding what to order. After questioning the waitress about a few of the dishes, we decided on the Blueberry Cobbler French Toast ($7.75) and the Huevos Divorciados con Chorizo dish ($7.75) from the South of the Border portion of the menu.
The Blueberry Cobbler French Toast proved a winner at our table. It was French Texas Toast topped with blueberry cobbler filling and whipped cream. It was served with a choice of ham, sausage or bacon. Our choice was bacon.
The Mexican-inspired egg dish Huevos Divorciados con Chorizo was an ample serving. For those who don't favor spicy dishes, though, this isn't the dish for you. The chorizo was rather spicy and the recipe also had red and green salsa covering two tortillas that were topped with eggs.
Among other dishes on the Overstuffed menu are Caramel Apple Pie Pancakes; Maple Bacon Waffles; Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Waffles; Overstuffed Omelet or Skillet; The Kentucky Omelet or Skillet; Overstuffed Breakfast Sandwich; Pork Chops and Eggs; Chicken and Waffles; Eggs Benedict; Fully Loaded Biscuits and Gravy; and more.
Specialty sandwiches at the restaurant include The New Yorker; Triple Grilled Cheese; Fried Bologna Deluxe; Turkey Club; and others.
Patrons will also find a children's menu at Overstuffed.