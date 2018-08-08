If you've got a taste for Asian flavors, plan to visit Fortune House in Munster.
Fortune House, located on Calumet Avenue, specializes in Chinese fare. The restaurant's menu offers a large selection of dishes. Dishes are broken up into categories including Chef's Specialty, Appetizers, Vegetable Dishes, Lo Mein or Pan Fried Noodles, Soups, Egg Foo Young and more.
The eatery's interior features table and booth seating and a variety of Chinese decor throughout. During a recent lunch visit to the restaurant, soft Asian music played creating a relaxing setting.
While looking at the menu, it was difficult to choose from the many selections available.
We decided on the Kung Pao Beef lunch special ($5.99). The special included soup, egg roll and fried rice along with hot tea. While the Kung Pao sauce was on the spicy side, it also had a bit of sweetness to it. The portions at Fortune House are pretty large so there's always enough to take home for later.
Prices at the restaurant also are reasonable and there's something for every taste on the menu.
Among items on the Chef's Specialty portion of the menu are Four Happiness ($9.99), which features Shrimp, Chicken, Beef and BBQ Pork with Vegetables; Salt and Pepper Shrimp ($13.99); Crystal Shrimp and Scallops with Glazed Walnuts ($13.99); Tangerine Chicken and Beef ($9.99); Sweet and Sour Won Ton ($10.99); and more.
Also available are various Egg Foo Young, including Vegetable or Mushroom ($4.25 for two patties); Cashew Pork ($5.99 for small ); Chicken Almond Ding ($5.99 for small); Beef Rice Noodle ($9.99); Teriyaki Chicken ($5.99 for small); and other dishes.
On the lunch combo portion of the menu, guests will find dishes such as Shrimp Kow ($6.50 from Mondays to Fridays); Sesame Chicken ($5.99 from Mondays to Fridays); and Beef or Chicken Chow Fun ($5.99 from Mondays to Fridays).
Fortune House also has a traditional Chinese menu. One need only ask to see that menu.
There are also Deluxe Dinner options at the restaurant. The Deluxe Dinners are served for two, three, four or five people and range in price from $19.99 (for two) to $49.99 for five).