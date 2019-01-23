If you're looking for a good meal, visit Grillers in Whiting. The small, casual eatery offers a variety of dishes from skillet and pasta dishes to gourmet burgers, char grilled salads, wraps and more.
The eatery, which has a pleasant atmosphere with friendly workers, is located on 119th Street, which is considered Whiting's main thoroughfare.
We visited Griller's on a recent Friday night. Customers filled the tables at the eatery. Upon entering the restaurant, guests walk up to the counter to order and then sit down wherever they'd like to wait for their food.
After looking at the menu, which featured a variety of appetizing-sounding dishes, we decided on the Lemon Herb Shrimp with Fettucine ($11.99) and the Chicago Style Char-Dog ($3.99).
The Lemon Herb Shrimp pasta dish was a winner. For those who are fans of lemon, this dish had a distinct lemony flavor and featured a good amount of herbs with a white wine reduction. Six black Tiger Shrimp starred in the dish as well. The Char-Dog was also tasty and featured an attractive presentation.
Among other dishes on the Grillers' menu are Stuffed Chicken Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Farfalle ($11.99); Penne Rigatte Alla Poblano ($8.49); Jamaican Jerk Farfalle ($8.49); Chicken Quesadilla ($7.99); Jumbo Chicken Wings ($5.99); Talk of the Town Burger ($7.99); Cajun Chicken Sandwich ($8.49); and other dishes.
Among breakfast dishes, with breakfast served from 8 to 10:30 a.m., are Grillers Breakfast Wrap ($6.99); Denver Sandwich ($4.99); Mexican Skillet ($8.99); Melting Pot Skillet ( $8.99); and more.
And there's also something for the children at your table. The Kids Menu at Grillers features a Grilled Cheese Combo ($4.99); Chicken Fingers ($4.99); Grillers All Beef Hot Dog Combo ($4.99); and Fettucine with Marinara Sauce. ($5.99).