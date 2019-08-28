If you're looking for a filling meal, you'll find a variety of hefty helpings at Stadium Sports Bar and Grill at Ameristar Casino in East Chicago.
The restaurant, which debuted in the lobby area of the casino in 2015, is an attractive looking eatery. Sports memorabilia and photos line the walls. More than 30 television sets as well as a Jumbotron are featured at the restaurant so diners will be sure not to miss any game that's important to them.
Stadium offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant is open for breakfast on Mondays through Fridays.
Everything from assorted appetizers and soup to large burgers, sandwiches and other items star on the menu.
In addition to sports memorabilia from Chicago teams, there's also memorabilia from Indiana collegiate teams displayed throughout the eatery.
During a recent Sunday afternoon visit to Stadium, we opted for a burger. With thoughts of the upcoming football season, we opted for a burger appropriately called Da Bears Burger.
It was a massive offering and featured a hefty piece of beef, bacon, tomatoes, an onion ring, lettuce, cheese and a flavorful sauce. Da Bears was an apt name. The burger was so huge that we couldn't even take bites of it. We opted to cut it in half and also cut the half into other pieces.
Guests will also find items such as nachos, pizza, fish and chips, pasta, salmon, assorted sandwiches, loaded baked potatoes and much more on the menu at the eatery.
At the bar, guests will find assorted cocktails, wine, about 50 craft beers and 20 draft beers.
Visit Stadium's website for event information and appearances by sports figures throughout the year. Visit ameristar.com and go to the East Chicago location on the site to find information about Stadium.