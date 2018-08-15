If you're hungry for a hearty breakfast or lunch, plan to visit Schererville's Omelette House Restaurant.
The eatery, located on U.S. 41, is one of the popular breakfast joints in the area. On weekends, people usually find a line of people with their names on the waiting list to get in to enjoy a morning or afternoon meal.
We visited Omelette House on a recent Saturday for a late breakfast. We found the restaurant packed with people so we had to place our name on the list. But, the wait wasn't very long at all. We were quoted a 15-minute wait time but within 10 minutes we were seated at a window booth ready to order.
Our meal that day consisted of a few items - a Belgian Waffle ($6.49); the Against All Odds ($8.59 for deluxe), from the Burgers and Special Sandwiches category; and the Peasant Omelette ($7.59).
The omelet was a filling concoction with bacon, potatoes, onions, tomatoes and Swiss cheese. The Against All Odds was a unique creation featuring a sirloin burger, dark rye bread with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions and topped with mozzarella cheese. The deluxe order was served with French fries.
Our waitress proved cordial during the entire meal and frequently came around to our table to ask if we needed anything.
Food fans will find that Omelette House has something for everyone. Menu categories include everything from Eggs, Omelets, French Toast, Crepes and Skillets to Fresh Garden Salads, Heart Healthy Specialties, Hot Sandwiches and Kid's Meals, which are available for dine-in only.
Among menu items are the Country Breakfast ($7.59); Route 41 Omelet ($7.99); Fresh Cinnamon-Apple Pancakes ($7.49); French Vanilla French Toast ($6.69); Corned Beef Hash Skillet ($8.59); Florentine Eggs Benedict ($7.79); Avocado Crabmeat Salad ($8.99); and more.