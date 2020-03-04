Restaurant Scene: Pappas Restaurant offers diverse recipes

If you're looking for a good breakfast dish, a hearty sandwich or a Greek specialty, visit Pappas Restaurant and Bar in Crown Point.

The restaurant, which is located off Main Street, is an eatery with a pleasant and contemporary setting and a menu filled with assorted recipes.

Whether you visit Pappas for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you'll be sure to find something to please your palate.

We visited Pappas for dinner on a recent Monday and chose to sit in the bar area. Piped in music played contemporary sounds as we read the menu.

The portions are ample at Pappas so although the starters section of the menu was tempting, we decided on just a main entree since it was accompanied by sides.

Our dinner choice was the Village Chicken ($11.99), which was prepared Greek-style with garlic, oregano and lemon. The skin was crispy. When ordering this entree, guests should be prepared to wait 20 minutes.

We started with a garden salad with creamy garlic dressing and also ordered lemon rice soup, which was thick and flavorful.