Restaurant Scene: Pappas Restaurant offers diverse recipes

If you're looking for a good breakfast dish, a hearty sandwich or a Greek specialty, visit Pappas Restaurant and Bar in Crown Point.
The restaurant, which is located off Main Street, is an eatery with a pleasant and contemporary setting and a menu filled with assorted recipes.
Whether you visit Pappas for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you'll be sure to find something to please your palate.
We visited Pappas for dinner on a recent Monday and chose to sit in the bar area. Piped in music played contemporary sounds as we read the menu.
The portions are ample at Pappas so although the starters section of the menu was tempting, we decided on just a main entree since it was accompanied by sides.
Our dinner choice was the Village Chicken ($11.99), which was prepared Greek-style with garlic, oregano and lemon. The skin was crispy. When ordering this entree, guests should be prepared to wait 20 minutes.
We started with a garden salad with creamy garlic dressing and also ordered lemon rice soup, which was thick and flavorful.
Among other dishes on the menu at Pappas are Athenian Pork Chops, BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Sirloin Stir Fry, Prime Rib, various burgers including The Bleu, The Greek, Smokey Mountain, Chipotle Sunrise and others.
Croissant sandwiches, Triple Deckers, Wraps and more are available. For Starters, guests may order items such as Cheese Curds, Avocado Fries, Loaded Gyro Wedges, Fried Pickles and Saganaki.
If you have a taste for seafood, Pappas offers Garlic Grouper, Lake Perch, Ocean Perch, Salmon Bowl, Lemon Pepper Tilapia and other selections.
On the Classic Comforts section of the menu, diners can order a Meatloaf Stack, Beef Manhattan, Braised Lamb, Spanakopita, Mousaka and more.
It's a sure bet you won't leave Pappas hungry.
