If you're a fan of innovative Latin flavors, you may want to check out Ricochet Tacos.
The restaurant, in downtown Valparaiso, offers a unique menu of everything from tacos and a Mystique Burrito to various appetizers and dishes under the category "Not Tacos."
We visited Ricochet on a recent Monday night. The restaurant was hopping with guests enjoying various tacos as well as beverages from the extensive drink menu. Piped-in music played in the background.
Ricochet's interior is attractive with dark lighting, colorful murals and a modern vibe throughout the restaurant.
After surveying the menu, which isn't too large but has a variety of creative offerings on it, we decided on a couple of different tacos.
Our choice that night was the Handle Bar ($6) and the No Country for Old Men ($6). The Handle Bar featured skirt steak, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, pickled red onions and smoked serrano salad with Napa pico. No Country for Old Men, which had a sweet flavor, starred house smoked brisket, avocado, artichoke mango salsa, salsa borracho, pimento vinaigrette and queso fresco. Both tacos were packed with ingredients and proved filling.
Our appetizers included the Chips and Salsas, ($5) accompanied by a trio of homemade salsas as well as the House Elotes Dip($7). The Elotes Dip won raves at our table for its creaminess and sweet flavor.
Among other menu items at Ricochet are Gin Jitsu tacos ($7); California Love tacos ($6); Taters Gonna Tate tacos ($4); Yojimba Nachos ($10); Pistol Pie ($5); Aromatic Rice ($5); Ensalada ($8); Frijoles Charros ($5); and more.