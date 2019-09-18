Round the Clock has long been one of the popular family dining spots in the Region.
The restaurant, with various locations in Northwest Indiana as well as one in Lansing, Illinois, offers breakfast, lunch and dinner all day and night. Everything from breakfast favorites such as pancakes, omelets and skillets to hearty burgers, salads, full meals and assorted desserts are in the spotlight at the 24-hour eatery.
We visited the Round the Clock eatery in Lansing on a recent Tuesday morning. Since it was late morning, we opted to have an early lunch.
After checking out the massive menu, we decided on a salad, which was labeled as a new item on the menu. Our choice was the Spicy Honey Chicken Salad. ($10.99) The salad featured a fried chicken breast, which was dipped in spicy honey sauce and served with onion, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese and pepperjack cheese. It also came with a choice of soup, a roll and dessert. For our soup, we chose the Cream of Mushroom, which was a perfect accompaniment to the spicy salad. To complete the meal, Round the Clock's coconut cream pie was sweet and satisfying.
You have free articles remaining.
Among other items on the menu here are Chicken and Bacon Omelet; Chorizo Omelet; Breakfast Turkey Skillet; Four Cheese Scramble; Lemon Rice Soup; Grilled Reuben; Chipotle Chicken Wrap; Assorted Burgers; Pasta dishes; Roasted Chicken; Pork Chops; Chopped Beef; and much more.
Round the Clock usually offers specials on meals. Currently, guests may purchase omelets, excluding the steak omelet, for $4 from 6 to 8 a.m. through Sept. 29. Beginning Sept. 30, there will be a 4 for $4 menu on various items from 6 to 8 a.m. daily.
Guests may also order items to go at the restaurant. A Senior Menu is also available to individuals 62 and older.