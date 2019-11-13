Diners walking through the doors of Siam Marina are always in for a memorable treat.
On Nov. 10, guests were in for an extra special time as the owners of Siam Marina marked two monumental anniversaries. The Siam Marina 5 + 25 Anniversary celebrated the Thai restaurant's five years in Tinley Park and 25 years in existence.
Siam Marina debuted on the Tinley Park restaurant scene in November of 2015. The restaurant is owned by Chef Tammy Pham and husband Sapion "Sam" Chung. The couple also own Merrillville's Asparagus restaurant, which stars a combination of Vietnamese and Thai cuisines.
Through the years, Pham has become one of the Region's top chefs for her creativity and her attention to detail and flavor. She was recently a judge in The Times' Chefs of Steel competition in September.
At Siam Marina, Pham delivers an array of dishes featuring everything from seafood, chicken, rice and vegetarian options to desserts, martinis and other specialty cocktails and beverages.
The anniversary celebration honored her work at Siam Marina, which, through the years, has grown from a small eatery to a large restaurant with fans from throughout Chicagoland, Northwest Indiana and other locales.
Pham originally opened her first Siam Marina two decades ago on Sibley Boulevard in Calumet City and later opened another Siam Marina at River Oaks Center in Calumet City. The Tinley Park location is the only Siam Marina now owned by the couple.
The 5 + 25 menu starred Baked Oysters with Parmesan; Namsod Salad; Five Spice Lamb Chop, which is one of the restaurant's specialties; Seafood Panang, another specialty; and a combination dessert featuring Godiva White Chocolate Mousse and Hummingbird Cake.
12 Things to do in the Region this week
R.E.O. Speedwagon
R.E.O. Speedwagon
NOV. 9, 9 p.m. Eastern Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 866.494.6371,
fourwindscasino.com. The group continue to play to classic rock fans young and old more than four decades after breaking through the mainstream with the full-length “You Can Tune a Piano, but You Can’t Tuna Fish.” Two years ago, their 1981 smash “Hi Fidelity” crossed the 10 million sales mark, another testament to their place in the rock strata.
Provided
The Price is Right Live!
The Price is Right Live!
NOV. 10, 2 and 6:30 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463,
https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond Chicagoland fans of the long running game show can dress their wackiest and hope for the chance to “come on down.” A variety of games and, hopefully, a spin of the wheel will be part of the traveling “Price is Right” show for lucky contestants to walk away with cash and prizes.
Provided
Porter County Indoor Garage Sale
Porter County Indoor Garage Sale
NOV. 9, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso.
http://www.portercountyexpo.com More than 200 booths will be filled with a wide variety of items for sale in what has become an annual highlight for area shoppers and sellers.
Provided
The Gift of Art
The Gift of Art
THROUGH NOV. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton.
illianaartists.com. Chesterton Art Center turns its gallery walls over to Illiana Artists and their “Gift of Art” exhibit. Illiana Artists is made up of nearly a dozen watercolorists, photographers, oil and acrylic painters and are based at Munster’s Westminster Presbyterian Church. Pictured is a painting by Kathy Los-Rathburn.
Provided
Dancing Like the Stars
Dancing Like the Stars
NOV. 9, 5 p.m., Blue Chip Casino Stardust Ballroom, 777 Blue Chip Drive., Michigan City. 219.926.4204,
dunelandymca.org. Celebrating its eighth running this year, more than a half dozen business and community luminaries are taking to the Stardust Ballroom stage to raise funds for programs and services provided by the YMCA. Musically, this year’s festivities will pay tribute to the British Invasion of the early and mid-'60s.
Provided
Second Chances: The Thrift Shop Musical
Second Chances: The Thrift Shop Musical
Nov. 8, 10, 16 and 17, 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and 17 and 8 p.m. Nov. 8 and 15. Great Oaks Supper Club, 13109 S. Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. 219.776.0888,
lctg.org. L’arc en Ciel Theatre Group’s latest production looks at the eccentric group of volunteers at a thrift store struggling to keep its doors opens. Dinner is served 90 minutes prior to showtime. Call for prices for show and dinner. A "real" thrift shop experience will be featured before and after the shows where directors Paul and Angie Lowe will be selling some of their items and set pieces from past productions as well as other items. The thrift shop will also be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays on Nov. 9, 16 and 23.
Provided
The Transit of Mercury
The Transit of Mercury
NOV. 11, 6:30 p.m.-12 p.m. Conway Observatory, 19160 Chase St., Lowell. 219.384.6634,
casonline.org. As the planet Mercury makes a rare passing in front of the sun, the Calumet Astronomical Society is opening its doors for viewers to see through telescopes. Do note a limited number of viewing glasses will be available for purchase, and attendees of all ages are warned to take necessary viewing precautions and utilize appropriate viewing apparatus.
Times file photo
Holiday Gift Boutique
Holiday Gift Boutique
NOV. 7, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Casa Maria Hall at St. Maria Goretti Church, Dyer. Visit
hospicecalumet.org. Hospice of the Calumet Area presents its seventh annual holiday event featuring gifts, arts and crafts. Proceeds from the event will benefit the hospice.
Provided
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
THROUGH DEC. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365,
valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art . Born in the Bronx and based in Oregon, LaDuke’s half century-plus body of work has inspired generations of artists who have followed. An opening reception is scheduled at Brauer Museum of Art at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.
Provided
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
NOV. 9-DEC. 31, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive. Hammond. 219.989.7770,
achristmasstorycomeshome.com In honor of the classic early '80s holiday comedy, which is set in the Region, Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit is made up of a half dozen window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the film.
Provided
Perceived Realities
Perceived Realities
THROUGH DEC. 2, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, NIPSCO Art Education Studios, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900,
lubeznikcenter.org. “Perceived Realities” is a collection of original works from Region-based painter Dorothy Graden. The works in the show are based on Graden’s experiences hiking through Southwestern America.
Provided
76th Annual Salon Show
76th Annual Salon Show
THROUGH NOV. 10, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839,
southshoreartsonline.org. With its origins traced back to the late 1930s and an annual event since the mid- '40s, South Shore Arts’ annual Salon Show is a longtime highlight in and beyond the Region art strata. The juror for this year’s show is David Klamen, artist and Dean of the School of the Arts at Indiana University Northwest. Pictured is the fountain in the front of Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
Provided
