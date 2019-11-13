{{featured_button_text}}

Diners walking through the doors of Siam Marina are always in for a memorable treat.

On Nov. 10, guests were in for an extra special time as the owners of Siam Marina marked two monumental anniversaries. The Siam Marina 5 + 25 Anniversary celebrated the Thai restaurant's five years in Tinley Park and 25 years in existence.

Siam Marina debuted on the Tinley Park restaurant scene in November of 2015. The restaurant is owned by Chef Tammy Pham and husband Sapion "Sam" Chung. The couple also own Merrillville's Asparagus restaurant, which stars a combination of Vietnamese and Thai cuisines.

Through the years, Pham has become one of the Region's top chefs for her creativity and her attention to detail and flavor. She was recently a judge in The Times' Chefs of Steel competition in September.

At Siam Marina, Pham delivers an array of dishes featuring everything from  seafood, chicken, rice and vegetarian options to desserts, martinis and other specialty cocktails and beverages.

The anniversary celebration honored her work at Siam Marina, which, through the years, has grown from a small eatery to a large restaurant with fans from throughout Chicagoland, Northwest Indiana and other locales.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Pham originally opened her first Siam Marina two decades ago on Sibley Boulevard in Calumet City and later opened another Siam Marina at River Oaks Center in Calumet City. The Tinley Park location is the only Siam Marina now owned by the couple.

The 5 + 25 menu starred Baked Oysters with Parmesan; Namsod Salad; Five Spice Lamb Chop, which is one of the restaurant's specialties; Seafood Panang, another specialty; and a combination dessert featuring Godiva White Chocolate Mousse and Hummingbird Cake.

To learn more about Siam Marina, visit siammarina.com.

12 Things to do in the Region this week

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.