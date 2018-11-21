Diners will find a variety of menu items at Skillets Bistro in Highland.
The restaurant, located in a strip mall on 45th Street , features a homey atmosphere with booths, tables and counter seating.
While the restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, patrons may enjoy breakfast and lunch throughout the day.
When we visited Skillets recently on a Sunday, the restaurant was filled with diners enjoying a mix of dishes. Many ordered from the diverse menu while others chose the buffet.
A brunch/buffet which is set up along the window at Skillets is available from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sundays. It often includes different international dishes as well as traditional American fare. On the buffet, guests will find breakfast items such as French toast, pancakes and crepes to hash browns, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy and more. Other items during our visit included various dishes from turkey to chicken fajitas, tamales and mixed fruit to oatmeal and other selections.
We chose the buffet, which, of course, was an all-you-can-eat option and we went up to the table a few times.
Those who'd rather not order the buffet have their choice of a mix of items from the regular menu.
Among dishes on the regular menu are Oreo Pancakes ($8.29); Multi-Grain Pancakes ($7.89); Bacon Skillet ($8.89); Irish Skillet ($ 8.99); various omelets, Benedicts, crepes and other selections.
Also featured are the Monte Cristo sandwich ($8.29); Philly Beef ($8.89); Corned Beef Sandwich ($7.89 for deluxe); Grilled Pork Chops ($9.89); Greek Salad ($8.19 or $9.29; Stuffed Tomato ($8.49) and other assorted recipes.