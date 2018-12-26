If you haven't had a chance to dine amid the holiday decor at Teibel's yet this season, you still have time.
Teibel's, located at the corner of U.S. 41 and U.S. 30 in Schererville, will have its Christmas decor up until the first weekend in January. It's been customary through the years that the restaurant is all decked out for the holidays.
Everything from bright lights on the parking lot trees to toy trains, toy soldiers and a variety of other decorations are highlighted on the restaurant premises.
Teibel's, which was established in Schererville in 1929, regularly serves lunch and dinner. A cafe is also located on the restaurant site.
The restaurant features a variety of offerings on its menu. Through the years, however, popular items have remained its Boned and Buttered Lake Perch and Teibel's Fried Chicken.
Various daily specials are offered at Teibel's. Guests can visit the website daily to find out what the designated special is for that day. Among other dishes on the dinner menu are Crossroads Salmon; Steak Stacker; Roast Turkey; Gulf Shrimp; Center Cut Pork Chops; Pepper Steak and more.
Appetizers include French Fried Onion Rings; Bruschetta with Garlic Toast; Sauteed Chicken Livers; Stuffed Mushroom Caps; and others.
When diners order entrees at Teibel's, they also receive a tossed salad or relish plate, roll, potato or rice and ice cream.
For those visiting at lunch time who crave a sandwich, among selections on Teibel's menu are the Artisan Beef; Quarter Pound Deli Burger; Turkey Bacon Swiss Melt; Salmon B.L.T.; El Cubano; and more.
A Children's Menu is also featured at the restaurant. Teibel's also offers a Carry-out option; Catering; and Party rooms.