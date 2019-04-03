Diners with a taste for eclectic fare will find it a Harbor View Buffet at Majestic Star Casino in Gary.
The restaurant, which stars a selection of themed food stations, overlooks the lake. Guests visiting the eatery can enjoy breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner at Harbor View.
Among themed food stations at the eatery are ethnic stations such as Italian and Southern Cuisine as well as the Grill Station, Salad Bar and Dessert Station. The ethnic food stations often rotate on various days at the restaurant.
We visited Harbor View on a recent Monday for dinner. In the spotlight that night were Southern dishes and Italian fare. Dishes included Jerk Pork; Spaghetti; Fried Shrimp and Hushpuppies; Chicken Vesuvio; Creamy Mashed Potatoes; Sweet Potatoes; Fried Chicken; Ham; Turkey; Peel and Eat Shrimp; Chili and more.
Diners who visit the eatery for Sunday brunch also have an assortment to choose from including breakfast items from scrambled eggs and omelets to roasted potatoes and French toast and made-to-order eggs. Among dishes often featured at the restaurant are baked cod, bread pudding, various soups, chicken kiev, carved roast beef, halibut, shrimp primeravera and more.
During our visit our booth was located on the upper level overlooking the lake. It was a relaxing view and wasn't too far from the food offerings.
At Harbor View, guests may enjoy various specials on different days. On Fridays and Saturdays, an All You Can Eat Crab Legs Dinner is featured. The restaurant will also celebrate National Prime Rib Day on Saturday, April 27. Prime rib is usually served at the buffet on Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information on dining at Harbor View Buffet, visit majesticstarcasino.com.