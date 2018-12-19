If you're planning to spend a little time playing slots or table games at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, you'll definitely want to make time for a bite to eat.
Not up for a large buffet? Check out the offerings at Timbers, the casual eatery located in the back of the casino, right next to Hard Rock Cafe.
Visitors who are taking in a concert at Four Winds or are there to try their luck at the tables will find a wide variety of offerings day or night at the restaurant.
Breakfast is featured all day at Timbers. Other items on the menu include burgers; sandwiches; daily specials; soups; pizza; various desserts; and more.
Diners usually have to wait in line for anywhere between 5 to 15 minutes if it's a busy time, which on the weekends that's usually around 6 to 7 p.m. Once at the counter, you place your order and then take a seat. Servers then deliver the food to your table.
During a recent visit to Timbers, we ordered the large Asian Chicken Salad ($10.50) and Cheesy Fries ($6.50). Both were substantial portions and received praise at our table.
Other items on the menu include Ham Steak and Eggs ($12.50); Prime Rib Sandwich ($12.50); Timbers Tots ($5.50); Mushroom Swiss Burger ($10.50); Philly Cheese Steak Pizza ($14.50); Chili Cheese Dog ($7.50) and more.
Most of the items at Timbers are big portions. Also included on the menu are Cinnamon Bun French Toast ($9); Chicken Wings ($9); Beer Battered Onion Rings ($6.50) and other dishes.
There are daily specials at the restaurant and various combination plates that diners may choose from.
Timbers has something for every appetite.