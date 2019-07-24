Walking into Town Club Steak and Seafood Restaurant easily feels as though you're entering a retro supper club.
The eatery, originally established in 1947, has been owned by Mark Hines and his wife since 1988.
Town Club is currently celebrating its 72nd anniversary and in honor of the occasion, Hines is offering an assortment of special meals.
"Since we opened in 1947, we're offering 19 dinners for $19.47," Hines said.
The dinners offered will feature a variety of dishes. Among those for $19.47 will be the famous frog legs, 8-ounce center cut sirloin, Canadian blue gill, Indiana farm-raised duck, Canadian lake perch, grilled salmon, baby back ribs and more. The special dinners will run through the end of August, if not longer, Hines said.
Hines said he's chosen many of the popular dishes to offer for the noted price.
As the owner of Town Club, Hines is often on the premises greeting guests and welcoming them into the eatery. When dining at the restaurant, you feel like you're at home with friends and family.
Seating is either in the main dining room or the bar area.
If people want to order items other than the anniversary specials, they can do so. There are a variety of dishes on the Town Club menu. There are daily specials as well as specials offered on certain days of the week. For instance, Wednesdays are Taco Wednesdays featuring a taco recipe that has been served at the restaurant since 1959.
Relish trays come with all dinners. A children's menu is also featured.
Diners also get a choice of potato with their dinners. Hines said the anniversary dishes will be offered for both lunch and dinner.