Restaurants hope Beloit outdoor dining continues to grow

Whiteman said he has seen outdoor dining models work well in other cities nationwide, as businesses are adhering to social distancing and other health guidelines due to COVID-19.

Whiteman said truk’t added about 32 more seats outside on Friday, and Lucy’s had an extra 24 seats outdoors.

Both businesses also were fully staffed that weekend. Servers and cooks wore face coverings and had additional hand sanitizers available to use, along with single-use paper menus to reduce the possible spread of illness.

With the Beloit Farmer’s Market also in full swing each weekend, Whiteman said the downtown area is an attractive place for community members to be.

Dennis Fenrick, Area Director of Operations for Geronimo, said he was glad to see community members came out and hopes more people stop by in the coming weeks.

Fenrick said he also hopes other downtown businesses will join in the event as it grows each week.

Nikkie Chadwick, owner of Walnut Creek, was working outside alongside employee Jen Hart on that Friday night.