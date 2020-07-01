Retro Foodie's Cafe leaves the NWI food scene this week

It's been a bittersweet week for Cathy Cameron. The co-owner of Foodie's Cafe in Dyer closed her retro restaurant Monday after announcing last week that the eatery would be closing its doors this week.
"The support has been heartwarming over the last few days," Cameron said, during an interview at the restaurant on Monday.
She said loyal customers had been frequenting the restaurant every day since they found out it was closing. "I told them 'You don't have to come everyday,' " she said, adding it was such a nice gesture that they felt they wanted to come out as much as they could before it closed.
"I'll really miss the people," Cameron said, adding she won't miss the extremely hard work and long hours.
The restaurant, established in 2011, was opened by Cameron and her husband Tim. She said she always wanted to provide a retro-diner type atmosphere for guests. Cameron said the closure of Foodie's was basically due to "the accumulation of recent events." She has no plans right now to begin any other business, she said.
At Foodie's, diners found a variety of favorites from sandwiches and soups to pastries and more.
Owner Cameron formerly worked for the Labriola Bread Company and was known as the "Bread Lady" by friends.
Many of the items served at Foodie's had clever names including the chicken sandwich called Cluck Norris as well as Hoosier Hero and Retro Reuben. Other items found on the menu were Farmer's Market Panini, Portobello Mushroom Melt, Steak and Ale Soup and others.
On Monday, customers filled the seats at the eatery and many could be heard bidding farewell to Cameron and her husband, who were both behind the counter that day.
Cameron said she was surprised to see the number of views she had on the restaurant's Facebook page after she announced the closing. More than 25,000 people were reached with her post and 400 people left comments shortly after the announcement.
One of the popular recipes sold at the cafe has been Cameron's Roasted Red Pepper Sauce. Cameron handed out copies of the recipes to guests visiting the eatery during the last few days.
The following is the recipe for the Roasted Red Pepper Sauce.
Foodie's Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Makes 1/2 gallon
8 cups mayo
1 tablespoon Worchestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon Franks Red Hot Sauce
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 28-ounce can roasted red peppers, drain well
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons sun dried tomato seasoning
DIRECTIONS: Blend red peppers until they are small chunks. Do not liquefy. Combine all ingredients.