Retro Foodie's Cafe leaves the NWI food scene this week

It's been a bittersweet week for Cathy Cameron. The co-owner of Foodie's Cafe in Dyer closed her retro restaurant Monday after announcing last week that the eatery would be closing its doors this week.

"The support has been heartwarming over the last few days," Cameron said, during an interview at the restaurant on Monday.

She said loyal customers had been frequenting the restaurant every day since they found out it was closing. "I told them 'You don't have to come everyday,' " she said, adding it was such a nice gesture that they felt they wanted to come out as much as they could before it closed.

"I'll really miss the people," Cameron said, adding she won't miss the extremely hard work and long hours.

The restaurant, established in 2011, was opened by Cameron and her husband Tim. She said she always wanted to provide a retro-diner type atmosphere for guests. Cameron said the closure of Foodie's was basically due to "the accumulation of recent events." She has no plans right now to begin any other business, she said.

At Foodie's, diners found a variety of favorites from sandwiches and soups to pastries and more.

Owner Cameron formerly worked for the Labriola Bread Company and was known as the "Bread Lady" by friends.