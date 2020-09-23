Rhythm on Ridge presented once again in Munster

After the first successful presentation of Rhythm on Ridge in June, the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster will bring the event to guests once again.
The center will present Rhythm on Ridge from 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 25 at the venue at 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.
Guests will enjoy live entertainment as well as various drinks and dishes prepared by Trama Catering. Rhythm on Ridge takes place on the CVPA outdoor terrace as well as in the ballroom. Reservations are not necessary.
Chef Joe Trama and his culinary team will offer special appetizers, served "butler style," and a menu of assorted items (all $12) including a Trio Platter of Mini Brioche Burgers: Seared Tuna Salad; Grilled Reuben; Chicken Sandwich; and more. Cake slices will be available for $3.
Call Christine Cabonare at Trama Catering with questions at 219-836-1930, ext. 2. Visit cvpa.org.
The evening's entertainment will be by Kerry Mott and other musicians. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. Guests may sit indoors or out on the terrace. All seating will be distanced. A full cash bar will be available.
Guests must wear masks which cover one's nose and mouth while walking around during the course of the evening. Masks may be removed once seated at a table or in a secluded area.
