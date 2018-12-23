Holiday cooks learned some new recipes and got some good tips from one of the Windy City's top culinarians recently.
Celebrity chef Rick Bayless presided over a holiday cooking demo/class at Macy's on State Street. On his menu were a collection of Mexican-style recipes, including Yucatecan Pumpkin Seed Dip, Red-Almond Mole with Chicken and Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars.
Bayless, who's a member of Macy's Culinary Council, shared his holiday recipes and tips in the store's seventh-floor Culinary Studio. Guests also tasted the items the acclaimed chef created.
While the chef, who's an expert at Mexican cuisine, shared Mexican-inspired holiday recipes, he also talked about the fact that turkey is often the centerpiece of a great deal of American holiday meals.
Bayless mentioned Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday and there's surely turkey on the menu. For home cooks who plan turkey for their feasts, Bayless suggests brining the holiday bird.
"The vegetable bin of your refrigerator is great for brining," he said, adding that's where he does his brining. The vegetable bin's size is perfect for fitting a turkey.
For the special demo, Bayless said he chose items that would showcase a bit of fun in the kitchen and that would blend "Mexican and American food traditions." He started with a Margarita, with guests being offered a non-alcoholic drink called Limonda, that was made with fresh lime juice, sugar and water.
Then the chef went on to create a special pumpkin seed appetizer that combined onion, pumpkin seeds, fire-roasted tomatoes, orange and lime juice, cilantro and other ingredients.
"Appetizers are fun for the holidays," he said.
When making the Red Almond Mole with Chicken, Bayless explained that moles are "celebratory" foods in Mexican cooking. Moles are made with indigenous Mexican ingredients. Some of the ingredients that go into creating authentic moles are often nuts, seeds and chiles. Chocolate often is included in the ingredient list for a mole.
Bayless used a blender to mix all the ingredients together. As he worked with the ancho chile for the mole recipe he noted what people should look for in an ancho.
"It's got to be flexible and have a luster. It should smell like a dried prune," the chef said. A finished mole, he said, should have a good balance of flavor.
Bayless' dessert recipe for the demo was Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars, which he explained was a take-off on the popular Chocolate Pecan Pie he serves at his restaurant Frontera Grill in Chicago.
The following recipes are from Bayless.
Yucatecan Pumpkin Seed Dip
1 small white onion, peeled and sliced into rounds 1/4-inch thick
1 3/4 cups (about 8 ounces) toasted, salted pumpkin seeds
1/3 of a 15-ounce can diced fire-roasted tomatoes, undrained
1/3 cup fresh-squeezed orange juice
1/3 cup fresh-squeezed lime juice
2 generous tablespoons tahini or pulverized, toasted sesame seeds
2 to 3 teaspoons habanero hot sauce (or a little chopped fresh habanero chile
2 tablespoons roughly chopped cilantro
Salt
1 dozen hard boiled eggs, cut in half, yolks reserved
Set a large (10-inch) nonstick skillet (or a heavy skillet lined with foil) over medium heat and lay in the onion slices. When the onion is browned and softened on one side (about 4 minutes), turn the slices over and brown the other side (about 4 minutes more.) Cool to room temperature, roughly chop them and scoop into a blender or food processor. Add the pumpkin seeds, tomatoes, juices, tahini and hot sauce and process until completely smooth. Add in the yolks and pulse until combined. Stir in the cilantro, then taste and season with salt, usually a scant teaspoon depending on the saltiness of the pumpkin seeds. Scoop 1 tablespoon of mixture into each 1/2 hardboiled egg to create a mound similar to deviled eggs.
Recipe compliments of Chef Rick Bayless
Limonda
1 cup fresh lime juice
1/2 cup sugar
1 1/2 cups water
In a pitcher, stir the lime juice with the sugar and water until dissolved. Cover and refrigerate until chilled. Fresh is best, but I think the limonada still tastes good after a couple of days in the refrigerator.
Recipe compliments of Chef Rick Bayless