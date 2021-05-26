Righteous Ribs a labor of love for pastors Kelly Williams and Eric Boone

Williams invited his friend over to do a batch of barbecue together, "sit in fellowship, go through the process," Boone said.

"While we were sitting inside the garage, I said, 'This is more than a barbecue, this is a business,'" he continued.

"And a ministry," Williams added.

"We wanted this to be a blessing, hire people, help people, make a difference," Boone said. "We've got a big heart for the community. That's what we do on a daily basis, we want to feed the hungry."

So that's how it started, in Williams' garage, before, as Boone said, there was a logo or a menu. Boone posted photos of the ribs on Facebook and he and Williams sold out every batch three Fridays in a row.

There were so many customers, it started tying up traffic in the neighborhood. Williams said he was advised by police that he'd have to move the operation to his church.

"We went to the church and it just blew up," Williams said.

"Twenty-one weeks in a row we sold out," Boone said. "We went from one day a week to two days a week, from two days a week to three days a week."

"From ribs to rib tips to turkey legs to turkey tips to chicken to catfish," Williams added.