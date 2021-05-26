Righteous Ribs a labor of love for pastors Kelly Williams and Eric Boone

GARY — When Kelly Williams was recovering at home after being hospitalized for COVID-19 last year, he had a taste for some barbecued ribs.
His wife had some concerns.
"She was like, 'There is no way you're going to be in any smoke with your lung damage," said Williams, the pastor at Greater Destiny Bible Church in East Chicago.
So Williams' son handled the cooking and Williams took a picture of the ribs. He sent it to Eric Boone, the pastor at Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, who was Williams' prayer partner through his battle with coronavirus.
Boone came over to have dinner and that was the start of something special. Boone and Williams' friendship turned into a business partnership that brought Righteous Ribs in the former Bennigan's space in the right-field corner of U.S. Steel Yard. The restaurant opened last October. But Boone and Williams — sensitive to COVID concerns and waiting for the ballpark to come alive again with the return of RailCats baseball — waited till this Friday afternoon to have their official grand opening.
"I made the mistake of tasting these amazing ribs," Boone said with a smile, recalling that fateful day last year. "It seemed like we became addicted to them. So flavorful, so tasteful."
A few days later, when Boone's family was wondering what to have for dinner, the answer was obvious. "I said, 'Man, I need some more of those ribs.'"
Williams invited his friend over to do a batch of barbecue together, "sit in fellowship, go through the process," Boone said.
"While we were sitting inside the garage, I said, 'This is more than a barbecue, this is a business,'" he continued.
"And a ministry," Williams added.
"We wanted this to be a blessing, hire people, help people, make a difference," Boone said. "We've got a big heart for the community. That's what we do on a daily basis, we want to feed the hungry."
So that's how it started, in Williams' garage, before, as Boone said, there was a logo or a menu. Boone posted photos of the ribs on Facebook and he and Williams sold out every batch three Fridays in a row.
There were so many customers, it started tying up traffic in the neighborhood. Williams said he was advised by police that he'd have to move the operation to his church.
"We went to the church and it just blew up," Williams said.
"Twenty-one weeks in a row we sold out," Boone said. "We went from one day a week to two days a week, from two days a week to three days a week."
"From ribs to rib tips to turkey legs to turkey tips to chicken to catfish," Williams added.
Around this time, Williams and Boone were starting to think about bringing their food to a bigger audience. Boone had worked on some partnerships with Brian Lyter, the president of Salvi Sports Enterprises, who oversees the RailCats. Coming to the Steel Yard seemed like the obvious move.
"We've got a great product in a great city to feed great people," Boone said.
Boone and Williams invited Lyter over for a rib dinner and, like everyone else, he loved it. Soon, Righteous Ribs had a home of its own.
"This was God's doing," Boone said. "Two pastors coming together. Two brothers with two hearts that want to be a blessing to people and a desire just to see a change in our city and our neighborhood and our community.
"And one way that God can do it is not only through the preaching of the gospel, it's through Righteous Ribs."
Or as Williams put it about the pillars of the business: "Fellowship, family and food. That's what we're about."
"Our number one thing is customer service," Boone added. "We want people to walk in here and feel the atmosphere of love. ... We want to create a place where they walk in and say, 'I belong here.'"