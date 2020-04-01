Roasting vegetables is a basic of simple, healthy cooking

The key is letting the vegetables roast slowly at a classic roasting temperature of 325 degrees Fahrenheit. A higher temperature will brown the outside before the inside has cooked through, and they will be crunchy, not soft and creamy.

Baby carrots with the tops on are my favorite root vegetable to roast whole. They add color and drama to the plate, and the natural sweetness of the carrots intensifies and deepens. They are sweet, savory and addicting.

I also love Brussels sprouts cut in half and roasted cut side down until the edges curl up.

Any kind of squash or potato is easily roasted when cut into slabs or cubes and lightly coated with olive oil, salt, and fresh or dried herbs like rosemary and thyme. If the vegetables are small, like baby potatoes, they are best left whole so the outside can puff up and become crunchy, while the inside steams and becomes silky.

Keep the food elevated in the oven so the hot air can rotate around it, and make sure every exposed surface is coated with olive oil so no moisture can escape.