Rockin' 50 years of food: Hard Rock Cafe in Gary helps celebrate big anniversary

"I've been with the brand for 17 years," Araujo said, adding it's been a great company to work for. "For me, it's been a really good experience."

Araujo said the Hard Rock Cafe team around the world has always been "like a huge family." That's how it is at the Northern Indiana location already, he added.

A visit to a Hard Rock Cafe, Araujo said, is a unique experience.

He said a lot of people who work in restaurants always say they're not just selling food but they're offering an experience. "With the Hard Rock Cafe, that's really true," he said.

In addition to the food, visitors to Hard Rock Cafe always get a museum-like experience as the decor always includes musical memorabilia from various artists. And there's always a live entertainment component to the experience as well.

The Northern Indiana Hard Rock Cafe has a stage positioned in the center of the room as well as an array of memorabilia, including Michael Jackson's "Beat It" jacket. Video screens line the walls and a large bar, which services the entire casino, is housed at the cafe.