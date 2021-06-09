Rockin' 50 years of food: Hard Rock Cafe in Gary helps celebrate big anniversary

On June 14, it'll be 50 years since the first Hard Rock Cafe opened its doors.
The location was a former Rolls Royce dealership in London and Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton, both hailing from the United States, had a mission for their eatery. They wanted to offer a good burger to diners.
That burger — the Original Legendary Burger — still appears on all Hard Rock Cafe menus along with a variety of other items, from flatbreads, sandwiches and salads to full entrees, desserts and more.
The Hard Rock Cafe at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary opened May 14 and the restaurant will be marking the monumental 50th anniversary with its regular menu along with its menu of Regional Specials, available only at the Gary location. The Gary location also has a unique theme — it honors the Jackson family, and showcases much memorabilia from the musical clan who called Gary home.
"This is very exciting for me. It's my first time working in the U.S. and my first time working in a casino," said Alberto Araujo, general manager of Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.
Araujo, a native of Venezuela, began working for Hard Rock International at the Hard Rock Cafe in Caracas, Venezuela and has also worked for the cafe in Margarita Island, Venezuela; Aruba Island; and Lima, Peru.
"I've been with the brand for 17 years," Araujo said, adding it's been a great company to work for. "For me, it's been a really good experience."
Araujo said the Hard Rock Cafe team around the world has always been "like a huge family." That's how it is at the Northern Indiana location already, he added.
A visit to a Hard Rock Cafe, Araujo said, is a unique experience.
He said a lot of people who work in restaurants always say they're not just selling food but they're offering an experience. "With the Hard Rock Cafe, that's really true," he said.
In addition to the food, visitors to Hard Rock Cafe always get a museum-like experience as the decor always includes musical memorabilia from various artists. And there's always a live entertainment component to the experience as well.
The Northern Indiana Hard Rock Cafe has a stage positioned in the center of the room as well as an array of memorabilia, including Michael Jackson's "Beat It" jacket. Video screens line the walls and a large bar, which services the entire casino, is housed at the cafe.
Fifty years ago, the first article of memorabilia featured at the London restaurant was a guitar from Eric Clapton, who was a regular at the eatery. Soon after, guitarist Pete Townshend sent a guitar, saying "Mine's as good as his. Love, Pete."
Araujo said the Hard Rock Cafe is a brand that diners have come to respect over the years.
"We have high standards," Araujo said, adding that's in everything from their menu to the quality of the experience they continue to offer.
In addition to the Legendary Burger, other popular items at the cafe are the Classic Nachos, All-American Sliders, Tupelo Chicken Tenders, Baby Back Ribs, Twisted Mac, Chicken & Cheese and "The Triumph" Famous Jacksons' Chicken Sandwich.
The Northern Indiana Hard Rock Cafe's Regional Specials menu features Chicago Italian Beef, Fried Lake Perch, Pork Carnitas Street Tacos, Brick Oven Pizza and more.
Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com for more information.