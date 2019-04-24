Rufus Teague, a leading independent maker of craft BBQ sauces and rubs, has announced its first-ever sugar-free line of BBQ Sauces. The new flavors “ Slim N’ Sweet ” and “ Smoke ‘N Chipotle ” expand Rufus Teague’s award-winning line of premium quality, gluten-free and all-natural barbecue sauces.
Legendary Kansas City BBQ flavor can now be enjoyed by those with sugar-related dietary restrictions. Rufus Teague’s new sugar-free barbecue sauces “Slim N’ Sweet” and “Smoke ‘N Chipotle” allow everyone to partake in America's favorite summertime food.
The on-trend flavor profiles of the sauces were developed with better-for-you ingredients that consumers demand. The new sauces are made with stevia, a more favorable all-natural sweetener, rather than the synthetics found in most other sugar-free alternatives. And at just 15 calories and three grams of carbs per serving, these sauces deliver big on flavor without unnecessary sugar.
Slim ‘N Sweet has the rich, tangy bite and texture of classic authentic KC BBQ sauce without the sugar. With hints of citrus and chock full of sweet, smoky flavor, this sauce is chicken’s best friend, and the perfect way to dress up even the simplest of sandwiches.
Smoke N’ Chipotle has the perfect mix of smoky and sweet, with a deep, complex and pronounced heat. Full of real chipotle purée, this sauce hits all the right spots without being overwhelming. Smoke N’ Chipotle takes pork to the next level and is just as good on brisket, burgers and veggies too.
“The BBQ community said it couldn’t be done, many even said it shouldn’t be done. Well, we disagree,” said John McCone, CEO and Founder of Rufus Teague. “We think everyone should be able to enjoy delicious barbecue, but many people, either by choice or for health reasons, just can’t have sugar. Coming up with the recipes was not easy and took a long time, but we kept working until we got it right."
Rufus Teague’s new sugar free products are available online at rufusteague.com and on amazon.com. Check your local retailer for availability.