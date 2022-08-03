Sable hotel and Lirica restaurant celebrating one year anniversary at Navy Pier

Sable hotel and its Lirica restaurant are celebrating a one-year anniversary this year.

The hotel and restaurant are located at Chicago's Navy Pier. Sable, a Curio Collection by Hilton, is the first hotel to be featured at Navy Pier.

Sable offers a comfortable atmosphere with rooms boasting floor to ceiling windows and great views while Lirica restaurant also offers wonderful lake views, an open kitchen and a taste of Iberian and Latin-inspired cuisine.

"Lirica offers an elevated dining experience," said Bradford Heath, director of food and beverage at Sable and Lirica.

At Lirica, Heath said, a variety Latin flavors star on the menu.

"We want to lead into all things Latin," Heath said, adding the dishes are inspired by various Latin American countries.

On the menu, diners will find everything from recipes with Mexican leanings to those inspired by Spain, Portugal and the Caribbean.

"We want to showcase the best of all that encompasses Latin flavor," Heath stressed.

Lirica's menu stars categories of Small Plates, Big Plates, Handheld offerings, special Cocktails and more.

The menu, Heath said, "plays into the seasons," with some dishes offered as specials seasonally.

Lirica offers casual, eclectic spaces to dine. Heath said guests can choose to enjoy the patio, the main dining room or even an event space for special gatherings.

Heath said Sable hotel is the only one of its kind. It officially opened at Navy Pier in April of 2021.

Among items on the Lirica menu for dinner are Latin-spiced Buffalo chicken wings; Lirica Paella with Spanish rice, jumbo shrimp, mussels, clams, chorizo, saffron and marcona romesco; pan-seared walleye; beef empanadas; shrimp cocktail; Mexican street corn; lobster rolls; steak tacos; and more. Breakfast items at Lirica include eggs your way; Spanish scramble; French toast; and other items.