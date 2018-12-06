Noah Gouldsmith tries to cook as much as he can when he's on tour. It all depends on whether he has access to a kitchen while traveling, though.
"I like to cook," Gouldsmith said, adding he learned and was inspired in all things culinary by his grandmother, mother and father.
Gouldsmith is currently starring in the ensemble of "Miss Saigon," which continues to Dec. 8 at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. FYI: BroadwayInChicago.com.
Gouldsmith's cooking skills also were honed while working at a restaurant as a teen.
"I got a job at 16 at Buffalo Wild Wings," he said. "I was a line cook and learned to saute and grill there."
Goudsmith said being a dancer, he was always interested in healthful eating. "I definitely have to watch what I eat," he said. Among foods he gravitates toward are salads, sweet potatoes, grilled chicken, brown rice and broccoli.
The actor, who grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, is now based in New York City. He said he grew up eating a variety of good food in his family home.
"My mom would make lasagna, a lot of pasta and other Italian food," he said.
Gouldsmith also enjoys Chinese/Mandarin cuisine with his favorite dish being Orange Chicken. When he chooses to splurge, the actor leans toward desserts and Buffalo Wings.
For Gouldsmith, it's "extremely" important to share a meal with others. He said it allows for people to maintain that "human connection" when conversing during a meal with family and friends.
The following recipe for sweet potatoes, Gouldsmith said, is "easy, delicious and super healthy."
Noah G’s Sweet Potatoes
A simple and healthful side for any occasion!
Ingredients:
2 large sweet potatoes (peeled and diced)
2 heaping tablespoons coconut oil
1 tablespoon rosemary
1/2 garlic clove (diced)
Black pepper as desired
DIRECTIONS: Heat skillet and add coconut oil. Once coconut oil is melted, add diced sweet potatoes and stir until potatoes are covered in oil. Then add all other ingredients and stir until spices evenly cover potatoes. Cover Skillet and sauté on low heat stirring occasionally until potatoes are of soft consistency. Let cool and enjoy!