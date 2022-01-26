Sale of specialty cookbook will help The Caring Place

Lila Cagen Cohen, who for many years volunteered at The Caring Place, took it one step farther, devoting her time to creating a cookbook using recipes she has gathered or created throughout her lengthy career teaching culinary arts.

Titled "My Kitchen to Yours," with all proceeds going to The Caring Place, a non-profit serving the needs of domestic violence and sexual assault victims, the cookbook was published this fall shortly before Cohen died.

Cohen was 96 years old and I had the good fortunate to talk to her about her cooking career, her cookbook, and her passion for helping others before her passing on Dec. 6, 2021. In keeping with her community activism, she donated her body to Indiana University Medical School.

“For years people asked me when I was going to write a cookbook and my family kept saying do it, do it,” said Cohen, who taught cooking at Frances Parker, an independent, college preparatory day school in Chicago for boys and girls from junior kindergarten to 12th grade. She also taught home economics at Valparaiso University, Purdue University and Indiana University Northwest.

Cohen learned to cook from her mother when she was young.

“I grew to love cooking,” she said, adding that she considered preparing meals for family and friends, which was one of her life’s greatest passions. “Some of my recipes I’ve been making for more than 40 years.”

Always busy, Cohen never got around to writing that cookbook but then COVID hit and she couldn’t go out very much. She decided the time had come to get to work. With two boxes full of recipes, all the recipes from her many cooking classes, and her many cookbooks, it wasn’t an easy task. Joining her in the challenging work were MaryAnn Thompson and Kimberly Wellman.

“I chose recipes that were favorites of mine and that others really liked,” said Cohen. These include such recipes as her banana bread and tomato juice. Yes, she made tomato juice from scratch which she used for not only drinking but in her onion soup recipe—another popular dish. That was just one of her culinary twists that make her recipes stand out. Her banana bread has both rum and brandy as ingredients.

“One of the young women who serves meals here said she made my recipe for banana bread and her father ate it all,” said Cohen who lived at the Pines Retirement Community in Valparaiso.

Cohen was a little embarrassed by all the publicity her book had been getting but she also enjoyed helping The Caring Place where she formerly served as a board member. Besides that, she also hoped recipes like hers will inspire people to do more cooking at home.

“I think it’s sad that families don’t sit down to dinner like they used to,” she said. “I think that’s an especially valuable time to gather and talk to each other. Families and people are in such a hurry today that they miss out. We really lose something when we don’t take time to share a delicious meal. It’s what family is all about. It’s a celebration of the day and being together.”

The Caring Place was appreciative of her challenging work as well.

“Lila volunteered here for decades--it's incredible,” said Amy Blythe, the organization’s communications manager. “For me, it reaffirms how worthy our efforts really are and it makes me proud that someone like her would support us for so long.”

Reading her obituary, I marvel at how much she endured in terms of loss—two husbands, a son, granddaughter, and sister and yet she was so upbeat when I talked to her, so happy about the success of the cookbook and how the money would help others. Cohen was even considering writing another. She still had a lot of recipes to share. Now, we’ll have to treasure the ones she left us.

Copies of "My Kitchen to Yours" can be ordered from The Caring Place at thecaringplacenwi.org/

The following recipes are courtesy of Lila Cohen and are in her book "My Kitchen to Yours."

Tomato Juice Cocktail

2 quarts fresh tomatoes, quartered

1 cup water

1 medium onion, quartered

2 stalks celery, diced

1 green pepper, diced

5 cloves

5 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt (optional)

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons vinegar

DIRECTIONS: In a large heavy pan, add tomatoes and water, bring to a boil. Skim off any foam. Add onion, celery, green pepper, cloves, sugar, salt, pepper, lemon juice and vinegar. Simmer for one hour.

Allow to cool and, in small batches, run through a food mill. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Can be frozen but make sure to allow room for expansion.

Onion Soup

3 pounds onions, sliced

1/4 cup butter

5 ¾ cups chicken broth

½ cup tomato juice

¼ cup dry wine

¼ teaspoon basil

¼ teaspoon tarragon

Salt and pepper to taste

2 teaspoons corn starch

8 slices (1-inch thick) French bread or baguette

Olive oil

1 ½ cups shredded Gruyere cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS: Sauté the onions in butter until golden brown. Don’t rush this step. Add tomato juice, wine, chicken broth, bouillon cubes and seasonings.

Heat to a low boil, add corn starch, mix well. Reduce heat to simmer. While the soup is simmering, preheat oven to 450 degrees. Position rack in upper third of oven. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or foil.

Lightly brush both sides of the French bread or baguette slices with olive oil. You’ll end up using about 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil for this step. Place in the oven and toast until lightly browned, about 5-7 minutes.

Remove and set aside. Ladle the soup into ovenproof individual bowls or casserole dish. Place on cookie sheet. Cover soup with the toast and sprinkle with the cheese.

Place under the broiler until the cheese bubbles and is slightly browned. Remove from oven and let rest for several minutes before serving.

Soup is best made a day before. Warm soup and assemble when ready to serve.

Banana Bread

1 ¼ cup flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/3 cup butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

3 medium-sized ripe bananas, sliced into 1-inch pieces

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 jigger each dark rum and brandy

1 cup toasted nuts, optional

DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat butter until creamy, gradually add sugar. Add eggs, one at a time. Add bananas and continue mixing until well blended.

Add the flour, baking soda and baking powder, mix until well blended. Add vanilla, rum, brandy and nuts. Pour into a greased and floured loaf pan. Bake for 45 minutes or until top is lightly browned and a toothpick comes out clean. Cool on rack.

This bread freezes well.

