Savoring watermelon: Enjoy the red, juicy fruit in a variety of recipes
August temperatures are some of the hottest of summer. And those scorching days call for cool and refreshing treats.

Watermelon is a particular favorite year-round but especially during hot summer days.

The juicy fresh fruit finds its way into all types of food from appetizers and salads to desserts. Eating watermelon slices is also one of the perfect ways to consume the fruit.

The National Watermelon Promotion Board regularly develops a collection of seasonal recipes.The group's website, watermelon.org, also features a great deal of information on the history of the fruit, how to cut and carve it, fun facts and trivia about watermelon and much more.

Watermelon fans will find a discussion of whether watermelon is a fruit or a vegetable; tips on creatively carving the treat; how to juice watermelon; how to best use it in various recipes and other interesting topics.

According to the board, the first recipe for watermelon was found in the 1796  first U.S. cookbook titled "American Cookery." It was for watermelon rind pickles.

More than 1,200 varieties of watermelon are grown in 96 countries.

For those who'd like to test their creativity in watermelon recipes and do more than just eat the fruit plain, try your hand at the following recipes from The Watermelon Promotion Board.

Red Fruit Salad

Ingredients

1 cup cubed watermelon

1 cup halved strawberries

1 cup sliced cherries

1 cup raspberries

Mint, to taste

Directions

Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix.

Watermelon Limeade

Ingredients

6 cups cubed watermelon

1/2 cup lime juice

2-3 tablespoons agave, to taste

Lime wedges and mint, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Strain into a large pitcher filled with ice. Garnish with lime wedges and mint (optional).

Watermelon Strawberry Shake and Popsicles

Shake

Ingredients

2 cups cubed watermelon

1 pint strawberries, hulled

1 container lemon nonfat yogurt (8 ounces)

1 medium banana, peeled and sliced

Frozen Smoothie Pops

Ingredients

Watermelon Strawberry Shake

Small paper cups

Popsicle sticks or small spoons

Directions

In blender or food processor, process yogurt, watermelon, strawberries and banana until smooth and frothy.

For the pops, pour prepared Watermelon Strawberry Shake into small paper cups.

Freeze, inserting Popsicle sticks or plastic spoons when mixture is partially frozen.

Or, pour Watermelon Strawberry Shake into ice cream machine. Set and enjoy.

