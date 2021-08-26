Savoring watermelon: Enjoy the red, juicy fruit in a variety of recipes

August temperatures are some of the hottest of summer. And those scorching days call for cool and refreshing treats.

Watermelon is a particular favorite year-round but especially during hot summer days.

The juicy fresh fruit finds its way into all types of food from appetizers and salads to desserts. Eating watermelon slices is also one of the perfect ways to consume the fruit.

The National Watermelon Promotion Board regularly develops a collection of seasonal recipes.The group's website, watermelon.org, also features a great deal of information on the history of the fruit, how to cut and carve it, fun facts and trivia about watermelon and much more.

Watermelon fans will find a discussion of whether watermelon is a fruit or a vegetable; tips on creatively carving the treat; how to juice watermelon; how to best use it in various recipes and other interesting topics.

According to the board, the first recipe for watermelon was found in the 1796 first U.S. cookbook titled "American Cookery." It was for watermelon rind pickles.

More than 1,200 varieties of watermelon are grown in 96 countries.