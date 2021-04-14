Seafood feast: Chef McCrovitz brings food festival to Gary

Something fishy is going on at Marquette Park Pavilion. And that's a good thing.

Starting today, Chef Angela McCrovitz will be presenting a Seafood and Lobster Fest at Gary's Marquette Park Pavilion. McCrovitz, who owned and operated the lauded Captain's House restaurant in Gary's Miller area, is now at the helm of the catering division at the Pavilion.

The chef is intent on offering special menus to food fans who visit the venue. Her mission at the Pavilion is to "bring the restaurant experience to people."

"My goal is to get people out to enjoy the restaurant experience," McCrovitz said. As the pandemic caused people to stay home and out of restaurants, diners are starting to show an interest in returning to eateries and McCrovitz wants to be there to make the dining experience a good one.

"It's good to get back into the restaurant mentality," she said, adding she wants to encourage people not to have any fear of dining out. McCrovitz said those who choose to enjoy the Seafood Fest inside the Pavilion will be seated at tables that are a good distance apart.

"We're bringing them back to the table in a safe manner and it's affordable," McCrovitz said.

The Seafood and Lobster feast kicks off today with lobster rolls on the menu.