Seafood feast: Chef McCrovitz brings food festival to Gary

Something fishy is going on at Marquette Park Pavilion. And that's a good thing.
Starting today, Chef Angela McCrovitz will be presenting a Seafood and Lobster Fest at Gary's Marquette Park Pavilion. McCrovitz, who owned and operated the lauded Captain's House restaurant in Gary's Miller area, is now at the helm of the catering division at the Pavilion.
The chef is intent on offering special menus to food fans who visit the venue. Her mission at the Pavilion is to "bring the restaurant experience to people."
"My goal is to get people out to enjoy the restaurant experience," McCrovitz said. As the pandemic caused people to stay home and out of restaurants, diners are starting to show an interest in returning to eateries and McCrovitz wants to be there to make the dining experience a good one.
"It's good to get back into the restaurant mentality," she said, adding she wants to encourage people not to have any fear of dining out. McCrovitz said those who choose to enjoy the Seafood Fest inside the Pavilion will be seated at tables that are a good distance apart.
"We're bringing them back to the table in a safe manner and it's affordable," McCrovitz said.
The Seafood and Lobster feast kicks off today with lobster rolls on the menu.
"Every week I'll add to it," McCrovitz said. Among future offerings by the chef will be items such as crab cakes and seafood mac and cheese to crab and lobster bruschetta and much more.
McCrovitz, who has owned various restaurants in the Region and other states through the years, has also worked with chef/author Nathalie Dupree and worked with Better Homes and Gardens. She was one of the Region's Chefs of Steel and competed in a special Chefs of Steel competition presented by The Times in 2019.
Diners will likely find many dishes McCrovitz featured at the former Captain's House during the fest as time goes on. On Captain's House's menu, there were items such as specialty lobster rolls and lobster grilled cheese to Buffalo shrimp scampi wraps, seafood crepes and lobster pot pie.
"The Pavilion is open to the general public and people can dine in or carry out orders," McCrovitz said. The Lobster and Seafood Festival will run every second and fourth Wednesday of the month and the chef plans to feature it through September.
Starting in June, McCrovitz said she also wants to bring a special Game Night menu to people every third Friday of the month at The Pavilion.
Cost for the Seafood Fest menu is $18 for entree and a side. A cash bar and entertainment will also be featured during the fest. The menu will be offered from 6 to 10 p.m.
In addition to her work at The Marquette Park Pavilion, McCrovitz is also teaching hospitality and classical cuisine classes at Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago. She is also the owner of Madison Rose, a bed and breakfast in Merrillville.
The Marquette Park Pavilion is located at 1 Grand Blvd. in Gary. To preorder a meal during the Seafood and Lobster Fest, go to chef@chefstableusa.com.