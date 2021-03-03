Seafood selection: Fish fries star in Region

Fish fries are a popular meal option on Fridays during the Lenten season.

This year, many of the Region's fish fries have been canceled while some are offering carryout options.

If you're looking for a fish fry to frequent this season, take a look at the following list. The list features just a sample of fish fries that are scheduled. Let us know if your favorite fish fry isn't listed.(Send information to eloise.valadez@nwi.com.)

• American Legion Post 260 in Portage hosts a fish fry every Friday through April 2. Time is 4 to 7:30 p.m. On the menu will be lake perch, pollock, shrimp, fish sandwiches and more. Appetizers are also available. Call 219-762-3541.

• American Legion post 430, Merrillville, hosts a fish fry from 4 to 8 p.m. every Friday. Menu includes lake perch, catfish, shrimp, frog legs, walleye as well as hamburgers, assorted appetizers and more. Call 219-769-3071.

• St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Merrillville. Visit standrewfishdinner.com to order dinner. During Lent, St. Andrew will have a Fish and Pierogi Dinner on Fridays. Curbside pickup only is available. Time is 4 to 6 p.m. Included will be fried and baked fish, pierogi, cole slaw and potato.