Seafood selection: Fish fries star in Region

Fish fries are a popular meal option on Fridays during the Lenten season.
This year, many of the Region's fish fries have been canceled while some are offering carryout options.
If you're looking for a fish fry to frequent this season, take a look at the following list. The list features just a sample of fish fries that are scheduled. Let us know if your favorite fish fry isn't listed.(Send information to eloise.valadez@nwi.com.)
• American Legion Post 260 in Portage hosts a fish fry every Friday through April 2. Time is 4 to 7:30 p.m. On the menu will be lake perch, pollock, shrimp, fish sandwiches and more. Appetizers are also available. Call 219-762-3541.
• American Legion post 430, Merrillville, hosts a fish fry from 4 to 8 p.m. every Friday. Menu includes lake perch, catfish, shrimp, frog legs, walleye as well as hamburgers, assorted appetizers and more. Call 219-769-3071.
• St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Merrillville. Visit standrewfishdinner.com to order dinner. During Lent, St. Andrew will have a Fish and Pierogi Dinner on Fridays. Curbside pickup only is available. Time is 4 to 6 p.m. Included will be fried and baked fish, pierogi, cole slaw and potato.
• Fish Fry Fundraiser presented by Hebron Volunteer Fire Department Inc. Visit hebronfire.net. A Drive-Thru Fish Fry will be held Saturday, March 6. It runs from 3 p.m. until fish is gone. Pre-sale tickets are available only. No tickets available at the door. Visit the fire department's website for information about purchasing tickets. Cost is $10 per meal. Carryout only. Meal includes fish, coleslaw and potato salad.
• Knight Council 12149 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, will hold a Drive-Thru Lenten Fish Fry on March 5. Time is 4 to 6:30 p.m. Choice of fish dinner, shrimp dinner, cabbage and noodles and dessert. Call 219-759-2400 or visit ols-parish.org.
• St. Casimir in Hammond will have Fish Fry Fridays through March 26. Call 219-931-2589. Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. On the menu is fish and chips, potato and cheese pierogi dinners, shrimp and fries, enchiladas and refreshments.
• St. Michael the Archangel Church in Schererville. A fish fry will be held March 5. Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Carryout meals only are available. Reserve dinners at https://tinyurl.com/kofc12177fishfry. Menu includes baked or fried pollock and various sides.
• St. Stanislaus Fish Fry in Michigan City. Call or text orders to 219-871-9688 between noon and 3 p.m. Fish fries will be held March 5 and 19. Time is 4 to 6:30 p.m. for walk-in carryout only. Menu includes fish dinner with choice of potato, coleslaw, applesauce, cottage cheese and bread. Call for prices.
