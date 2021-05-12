 Skip to main content
Seafood tacos featured on Meals on Wheels spring menu
urgent

Mahi Mahi Tacos are pictured.

Keith Peffers, chef and director of food services for Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, has designed a new spring menu for the organization.

On this season's menu are Mahi-Mahi Tacos, which are made with cumin, garlic, lime, cilantro and other ingredients to bring out the fresh taste of the fish.

During a past interview, Peffer said he focuses on providing seasonal recipes on the menu. Comfort food and "therapeutic" meals for specialty diets are also important for him to include on the menu.

Volunteers for Meals on Wheels deliver food to people on more than 40 meal routes in Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties every day. The organization is currently looking for more volunteers in its Spring Into Action promotion.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, visit mownwi.com. If you're interested in volunteering, contact Charlie Misovye, Volunteer Manager at 219-756-3663 or charlie@mownwi.org.

The following is Peffer's recipe for Mahi-Mahi Tacos.

Mahi Mahi Taco

1 small mahi mahi filet, skin off

1 fresh lime

2 sprigs cilantro, finely chopped

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Pinch of white pepper

Flour or corn tortilla

Southwest Ranch Dressing:

1 tablespoon lite ranch dressing

1 teaspoon taco sauce, picante or salsa

Garnish (optional):

Fresh diced tomato, avocado, shredded red cabbage, diced red onion

DIRECTIONS:. Preheat oven to 400*. Spray oven pan or glass dish with cooking oil.

Cut lime in 6 wedges. Squeeze 1 wedge of lime on mahi, season lightly with cumin, garlic, salt and white pepper. Bake uncovered for 9-10 minutes or until fish gently flakes apart when you touch it.

Assemble in warm tortilla, add chopped cilantro, fresh garnish, southwestern ranch dressing, squeeze of lime wedge. Note: Even better when fish is prepared on the grill.

