Seafood tacos featured on Meals on Wheels spring menu

Keith Peffers, chef and director of food services for Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, has designed a new spring menu for the organization.

On this season's menu are Mahi-Mahi Tacos, which are made with cumin, garlic, lime, cilantro and other ingredients to bring out the fresh taste of the fish.

During a past interview, Peffer said he focuses on providing seasonal recipes on the menu. Comfort food and "therapeutic" meals for specialty diets are also important for him to include on the menu.

Volunteers for Meals on Wheels deliver food to people on more than 40 meal routes in Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties every day. The organization is currently looking for more volunteers in its Spring Into Action promotion.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, visit mownwi.com. If you're interested in volunteering, contact Charlie Misovye, Volunteer Manager at 219-756-3663 or charlie@mownwi.org.

The following is Peffer's recipe for Mahi-Mahi Tacos.

Mahi Mahi Taco

1 small mahi mahi filet, skin off

1 fresh lime

2 sprigs cilantro, finely chopped