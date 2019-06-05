Fruit fans can start planning their adventures in strawberry picking.
During the month of June, the scarlet berry jumps into the spotlight at area farms. Prime picking time for the popular berry is late May through late June.
There are a variety of farms throughout Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin that offer strawberry picking. Guests can gather up their families to come out for some fun in the field while picking strawberries. Many of the farms, such as Johnson's Strawberry Farm in Hobart, even have a special festival dedicated to the sweet berry.
If you're looking for places where you can pick your own strawberries, check out the following list. Call for picking information, availability and prices.
Indiana:
• Garwood Orchard and Farm Market, 5911 W. 50 South, LaPorte
The U-Pick is scheduled to open sometime between June 10 to 15. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for U-Pick. Call for exact date as information can change. Pre-picked strawberries also are available.
FYI: 219-362-4385
• GuseBerries, 7373 W. 1700 South, Wanatah
Call or visit the website for information when the farm will open for the season. Hours are usually 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Only pre-picked strawberries are available.
FYI: 219-733-2662 or GuseBerries.com
• Johnson's Strawberry Farm, 8960 E. Ridge Road, Hobart. U-pick strawberries will be available June 15 and 16. There is a $2 fee to pick in addition to purchasing the strawberries. Hours for the store/market on the premises are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Pre-picked strawberries also are available. Johnson's also operates a farm stand (no U-Pick) at 718 U.S. 30 in Valparaiso.
Johnson's Strawberry Festival takes place June 15 and 16; June 22 and 23; and June 29 and 30. Featured will be various activities from train rides, the Fun Tunnel, Corn Box, Barnyard Twister and Goat Village as well as other fun activities. Cost for the festival is $8 per person. Various foods will be available as well. Call for more details.
FYI: Call the Hobart location at 219-962-1383 or the Valparaiso location at 219-759-6359.
Illinois:
• Heider's Berry Farm, 1106 N. Queen Anne Road, Woodstock
The farm is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Strawberry picking begins in mid-June. Call the farm or visit heidersberryfarm.com for more information.
FYI: 815-338-0301
Michigan:
• Bixby Orchards, 5743 Pokagon Road, Berrien Springs, Michigan. (The actual U-Pick farm is located at 5797 Daniel Boone Trail, Berrien Springs)
U-Pick will be available about June 15. Call the farm or visit its Facebook page for more information.
FYI: 269-473-6681
• Stover's U-Pick and Farm Market, 7837 M-139, Berrien Springs, Michigan
Call for the current U-Pick schedule and information. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern. Pre-picked berries also are available.
FYI: 269-471-1401
Wisconsin:
• Thompson's Strawberry Farm, 14000-75th St., Bristol, Wisconsin., entrance off Highway 50.
Hours for U-Pick strawberries are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Pre-picked strawberries also are available. Strawberries are expected to be ready for picking in mid-June. Call for updates on picking schedule and conditions.
FYI: 262-857-2353 or thompsonstrawberryfarm.com
If we've left out your favorite U-Pick farm, let us know.
And if you're looking for a way to use the strawberries you've picked, test these recipes.
STRAWBERRY CREAM CAKE
Servings: 10-12
Start to finish: 2 1/2 hours
Cake:
1 cup (7 ounces) sugar
1 1/4 cups (5 ounces) cake flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
5 large eggs (2 whole, 3 separated), room temperature
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
2 tablespoons water
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Pinch cream of tartar
Filling:
2 pounds strawberries, hulled (6 cups)
4-6 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons kirsch
Pinch salt
Whipped Cream:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup (3 1/2 ounces) sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 cups heavy cream, chilled
DIRECTIONS: Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 325 F. Grease 9-inch round cake pan or 9-inch springform pan, line with parchment paper, grease parchment, and flour pan. Reserve 3 tablespoons sugar in small bowl. Whisk flour, baking powder, salt, and remaining sugar together in bowl. Whisk in 2 eggs and 3 yolks, melted butter, water, and vanilla until smooth.
Using stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment, whip egg whites and cream of tartar on medium-low speed until foamy, about 1 minute. Increase speed to medium-high and whip whites to soft billowy mounds, about 1 minute. Gradually add reserved 3 tablespoons sugar and whip until glossy, soft peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Using rubber spatula, stir one-third of whites into batter. Gently fold remaining whites into batter until no white streaks remain.
Transfer batter to prepared pan and smooth top with rubber spatula. Bake until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 30 to 40 minutes. Let cake cool in pan on wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove cake from pan, discarding parchment, and let cool completely on rack, about 2 hours.
Halve 24 of best-looking berries and reserve. Quarter remaining berries, toss with sugar in bowl, and let sit for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Drain berries in fine-mesh strainer set over bowl and reserve juice (you should have about 1/2 cup). Pulse macerated berries in food processor until coarsely chopped, about 5 pulses (you should have about 1 1/2 cups). Simmer kirsch and reserved juice in small saucepan over medium-high heat until syrupy and reduced to about 3 tablespoons, 3 to 5 minutes. Add reduced syrup and salt to macerated berries and toss to combine. Set aside.
When cake has cooled, fit stand mixer with whisk attachment and whip cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and salt on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes, scraping down bowl as needed. Reduce speed to low and add cream in slow, steady stream; when almost fully combined, increase speed to medium-high and whip until stiff peaks form, 2 to 2 1/2 minutes, scraping down bowl as needed (you should have about 4 1/2 cups).
Using long serrated knife, cut two horizontal lines around sides of cake; then, following scored lines, cut cake into 3 even layers.
Place bottom cake layer on platter. Arrange 20 strawberry halves, cut sides down and stem ends facing out, in ring around perimeter of cake layer. Pour half of pureed berry mixture (about 3/4 cup) in center, then spread evenly to cover cake. Gently spread one-third of whipped cream (about 1 1/2 cups) evenly over berry layer, leaving 1/2-inch border around edge. Top with middle cake layer, pressing lightly to adhere (whipped cream layer should become flush with cake edge). Repeat with 20 strawberry halves, remaining berry mixture, and half of remaining whipped cream. Top with remaining cake layer, pressing lightly to adhere. Spread remaining whipped cream evenly over top and decorate with remaining strawberry halves. Serve. (Cake can be refrigerated for up to 4 hours.)
Lemon Watermelon Strawberry Slush
This icy beverage is a great way to escape the heat and enjoy a healthy helping of fresh fruit.
2 cups sliced strawberries
2 cups seeded watermelon, chunks
2 tablespoons sugar
1 cup ice cubes
1/4 teaspoon Pure Lemon Extract
10 drops Red Food Color
DIRECTIONS: Place strawberries and watermelon in blender container; cover. Blend on high speed until smooth. Add remaining ingredients; cover.
Blend until well mixed and smooth. Serve immediately in tall ice-filled beverage glasses.
