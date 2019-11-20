* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Katie Workman writes regularly about food for The Associated Press. She has written two cookbooks focused on family-friendly cooking, "Dinner Solved!" and "The Mom 100 Cookbook." She blogs at http://www.themom100.com/about-katie-workman. She can be reached at Katie@themom100.com.