Sharing ethnic cuisines: Chicago Cultural Alliance offers a Taste from Home

Food has the ability to bring people together in a peaceful and delightful manner.
The Chicago Cultural Alliance is doing its part to promote this special bonding through food by sharing great recipes and cultural stories via its Taste from Home segment on its Culture Around the City @ Home newsletter. Those interested in seeing the recipes and stories can visit chicagoculturalalliance.org and click on Taste from Home as well as Culture around the City.
"This is a way to promote culture and heritage and also to show recipes and stories to connect us all," said Peter Vega, executive director of the Chicago Cultural Alliance.
Vega said this was the first time the organization did something like this. Due to the pandemic, Vega said many of the group's usual programs had to be canceled this year.
"Food is a central focus of a lot of our programs," Vega said, adding this sharing of recipes and stories about cuisine seemed a perfect fit for the organization.
The mission of the alliance is "to connect, promote and support centers of culturel for a more inclusive Chicago." The group promotes many cultural museums, centers and other organizations around the city.
Vega said Taste from Home began being featured via its website and newsletter in the middle of May and the group will continue accepting recipes and stories through the middle of August.
A variety of recipes are in the spotlight through Taste from Home. Recipes include Turkish Lentil Soup, Tracey's Israeli Shakshuka, Indian Kheer, Slovak Paprikash, Shrimp Tempura and more.
With a Taste from Home, the alliance hopes to "connect with others and facilitate conversations about race, culture and identity over a new recipe."
Vega said there's also a way for people to donate to the organization via the Taste from Home segment of the website. Visit the website to learn more. He said there are plans for a cookbook featuring the recipes people have shared.
Try the following recipes courtesy of the Chicago Cultural Alliance.
Tracey's Israeli Shakshuka
Makes two servings.
6 eggs
28-ounce can of diced tomatoes
1/2 cup or 60 grams yellow or red pepper, diced
1/2 cup or 50 grams scallions, chopped
1 clove or 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
1 teaspoon tomato paste
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon cumin
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
2 tablespoons reduced fat feta
1/2 teaspoon olive oil or cooking spray
Optional:
Pinch of cayenne
Salt & pepper, to taste
DIRECTIONS: Using a deep, large skillet or sauté pan, warm the oil or coat with cooking spray. Add the chopped onion until they soften. Then add garlic until they’re well combined and the mixture is fragrant.
If you’re going to add salt & pepper, I usually add it at this stage. I think it carries the most throughout the mixture and allows me to only add a touch of each with great results in flavor.
Add the bell pepper and sauté until softened.
Add tomatoes and the tomato paste. Stir until well blended. Add the cumin and paprika (and cayenne if you’re adding it) and let it simmer and reduce for approximately 5-7 minutes.
We’re now ready for the eggs, but this is the best time to taste the mixture and make sure it’s to your liking. If it needs a little more salt and/or pepper, now’s the time to add it.
Start adding the eggs by making a small well with a spoon in the center of that skillet. Carefully crack the egg and place it in the well. Repeat that process by making wells one at a time and adding the five other eggs spaced out around the center one.
Cover your skillet and cook for 12-15 minutes or until the whites are completely cooked.
Remove the cover and allow the steam to dissipate. Then, sprinkle with cilantro and feta. If you don’t like cilantro, you can substitute with another fresh green herb of your liking.
From Tracey Suppo, Chicago Cultural Alliance board member and CEO/Co-founder of Book + Main.
Turkish Lentil Soup
(Mercimek Corbasi)
Recipe: 6-10 servings
1 medium size onion (chopped finely)
1 medium tomato, skinned and blanched or (2 tablespoons of tomato paste)
1 teaspoon (or more if desired) of finely chopped garlic
1 teaspoon of Harissa pepper
3 (32-ounce) containers of chicken broth
1-2 cups water (as needed)
3 cups dried and rinsed red lentils
1 tablespoon or more of lemon juice
1 tablespoon of rich olive oil to coat the bottom of soup pot
Salt & pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS: Sauté the chopped onion in olive oil over medium heat until transparent and then add chopped garlic and stir and cook another minute.
Add chopped and blanched tomato or tomato paste and mix well, then add the teaspoon of Harissa pepper and mix again until well blended.
Add the 3 containers of chicken broth and mix well and cover the pot until the liquid is at full boil. Rinse the dried red lentils and add to the broth and add the tablespoon of lemon juice.
Cook the soup over medium heat until the lentils are fully cooked. The soup will thicken and, depending upon taste and constituency, you can add more water (or broth) to the soup.
Add salt and pepper to taste.
Serve each bowl topped with chopped cilantro or parsley and a wedge of lemon or lime to the side for decoration and flavor.
From Suzanne Franklin, Chicago Cultural Alliance board member.
