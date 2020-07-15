Sharing ethnic cuisines: Chicago Cultural Alliance offers a Taste from Home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Food has the ability to bring people together in a peaceful and delightful manner.

The Chicago Cultural Alliance is doing its part to promote this special bonding through food by sharing great recipes and cultural stories via its Taste from Home segment on its Culture Around the City @ Home newsletter. Those interested in seeing the recipes and stories can visit chicagoculturalalliance.org and click on Taste from Home as well as Culture around the City.

"This is a way to promote culture and heritage and also to show recipes and stories to connect us all," said Peter Vega, executive director of the Chicago Cultural Alliance.

Vega said this was the first time the organization did something like this. Due to the pandemic, Vega said many of the group's usual programs had to be canceled this year.

"Food is a central focus of a lot of our programs," Vega said, adding this sharing of recipes and stories about cuisine seemed a perfect fit for the organization.

The mission of the alliance is "to connect, promote and support centers of culturel for a more inclusive Chicago." The group promotes many cultural museums, centers and other organizations around the city.