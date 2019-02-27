Diners who have a taste for flavorful Thai cuisine won't go wrong visiting Siam Marina.
The restaurant, on Tinley Park's Oak Park Avenue, is owned by Chef Tammy Pham and her husband, Sapion "Sam" Chung. The couple also own Asparagus Restaurant in Merrillville.
Siam Marina, now in its fifth year in Tinley Park, features a variety of specialties that have been prepared and created by Chef Pham through the years. A number of seafood dishes are favorites as well as vegetable, chicken, beef and other creations.
The original Siam Marina was located on Calumet City's Sibley Boulevard and it later moved to River Oaks Mall. The Tinley Park Siam Marina is the only one now in operation.
On Siam Marina's menu, guests will find dishes with Thai, Vietnamese and other Asian touches.
Among items on the eatery's regular menu are Drunken Noodles, Pad Thai, Nutty Chicken, Spicy Tofu and Noodles, Basil Fried Rice, Crab Fried Rice, Broccoli Chicken, Spicy Baked Salmon, Saffron Scallops, Calamari Tempura, Soft Shell Crab, Thai Egg Rolls, Bangkok Baby Back Ribs and more.
If it's cocktails you want, Siam Marina features an extensive bar menu. The eatery regularly presents cocktail events, martini tastings and wine dinners.
The Spring Fever Cocktail Tasting will be held March 13 at the restaurant. Cost is $25 per person. Guests will receive four taster cocktails.
Live music is regularly featured at Siam Marina as well and Jazz Nights are popular.
Pham's talents will be on display at the upcoming NWI Meals on Wheels Dine with the Chefs event March 10 at Avalon Manor in Merrillville. For more information on Siam Marina and various events at the restaurant, visit siam marina.com.