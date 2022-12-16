Simple substitutions can stoke the dinner memories while aiding well-being

The holidays, specifically Thanksgiving through New Year’s, often get a bad rap.

They are blamed for weight gain, poor sleep, additional stress and blown budgets. This is unfortunate since it’s supposed to be a season of gratitude and joy.

But there are ways to bring things back into perspective. By starting with one area to focus on, other areas improve as well.

Will start with healthy holiday eating, which may help you sleep better, feel calmer and think through holiday spending with more clarity.

One of the reasons for holiday weight gain is that we eat foods that are not typically in our diets. Increased sugar, fat, calories while consuming fewer fruits and vegetables may also contribute to poor sleep and diminished energy.

Being conscious of this may be enough to avert the holiday blame game.

All the traditional favorites are delicious the way grandma made them. You could choose to follow her recipe, enjoying every rich bite, but eating less. Or you could swap out ingredients to make the dish lighter.

A favorite of ours is mashed potatoes. The traditional way to make them uses russet potatoes, whole milk or heavy whipping cream, butter, salt and pepper. My mother even added cream cheese for extra creaminess and flavor.

This is a comfort food that soothes even your worst day. It’s also heavy in the fat and calorie department. Made this way, one scoop should suffice as a side dish. But who can stop at one scoop?

An option is to use naturally buttery Yukon gold potatoes as your base. Mash them with vegetable or chicken broth instead of milk or cream. Use light cream cheese instead of regular and add a small amount of butter or extra virgin olive oil. Salt and pepper to taste. This lighter version might be a good fit in a heavy holiday feast. Save the rich, creamy goodness of the full-fat comfort version for when you have fewer foods.

For any mashed potato recipe, avoid dumping the cooked potatoes in a food processor or blender. This causes your spuds to become gooey and gluey. Use a masher or potato ricer instead. A few lumps are acceptable and are evidence that your potatoes didn't come from a box.

Another dish that makes its appearance this time of year is green bean casserole. The traditional recipe was created by Campbell Test Kitchen Manager Dorcas Reilly in 1955. Besides the green beans, the recipe includes condensed cream of mushroom soup, milk, soy sauce and French fried onions.

Those of you who include it among your holiday favorites are probably not going to make any changes. But for the adventurous, here are a couple options: Sauté fresh green beans in a bit of extra virgin olive oil. When tender, sprinkle with your favorite seasoning or salt and pepper. Mix in toasted slivered almonds or sesame seeds. Vegetable purists might also enjoy fresh green beans and mushrooms that are steam fried. Few ingredients, quick and easy preparation, emphasis on the vegetables rather than the processed soup and onions make favorable substitutes.

Charcuterie boards are popular for informal gatherings. Traditional boards offer a variety of cured meats, cheeses, crackers, fruits and nuts. These are beautiful and make lovely centerpieces.

Depending on your guest list, you can create a board that offers tasty snacks while meeting any dietary or allergy requirements. For instance, a colorful vegetarian board could include an arrangement of cut cucumbers, assorted grapes, cut kiwi, mini peppers, olives, pickled peppers, artichokes, mini pickles, white and purple cauliflower, nuts, gluten free crackers (just in case you have a gluten free guest) and a couple varieties of hummus. For convenience, use precut veggies and hit up the olive bar at your favorite grocery.

Remember, we’re trying to minimize entertaining stress for better sleep and health. Let this be the season that you feel the gratitude and joy just a little bit more.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.