Sizzling meats: Tips on cuts and grilling preparations

Editor's note: For the next several weeks, The Times will be running grilling and barbecuing stories in the Food section. These stories are a companion to the Patio Pitmasters series that is currently running in Sunday Lifestyle.

Making the Grade

When you’re talking about steaks, the grade is dependent on the amount of marbling - or fat dispersed between the muscle fibers in the meat. The amount of marbling relates to how tender, juicy and flavorful a meat will be after grilling. Beef also has a yield grade for the amount of usable lean meat on a carcass.

Jim Drewenski, manager of Rob’s Meat Chop & Deli in Dyer, said steaks are categorized in three different grades - select, choice and prime. He said his store carries only the upper two-thirds, which would be choice and prime cuts.

As described on the USDA’s website, “Select beef is very uniform in quality and normally leaner than the higher grades. It is fairly tender, but, because it has less marbling, it may lack some of the juiciness and flavor of the higher grades. Only the tender cuts should be cooked with dry heat. Other cuts should be marinated before cooking or braised to obtain maximum tenderness and flavor.”