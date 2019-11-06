Snack Pack, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc., has long been enjoyed as a delicious and convenient treat. Now the leader in shelf-stable puddings and gels1 is embarking on its first-ever co-branded partnership, teaming with Fanta.
With the arrival of new Snack Pack Fanta Gels, consumers can enjoy these two beloved tastes together in three bold fruit flavors – orange, grape and pineapple. Each has been developed with a taste profile that mirrors Fanta soft drinks. Fanta is a product of The Coca-Cola Company.
"We're thrilled to be teaming with Fanta on the launch of Snack Pack Fanta Gels," said Audrey Ingersoll, brand director for Snack Pack. "Each cup is bursting with delicious fruit flavor. Whether you're a lover of Snack Pack, Fanta, or both, we think you'll find a reason to enjoy our new offerings. They're the perfect go-anywhere treat."
The introduction of Snack Pack Fanta gels is the latest in a series of delicious innovations on the Snack Pack brand. Earlier this year Snack Pack brought fun and imagination to the category with the arrival of two fantasy-themed pudding flavors: Unicorn Magic and Dragon Treasure.
With mouth-watering orange, juicy grape and tangy pineapple among its roster, Fanta's variety of flavors gives consumers several reasons to "Wanta Fanta." The partnership with Snack Pack is the brand's first co-branded partnership.
Members of the Snack Pack and Fanta teams worked closely together, testing several recipes to develop a unique product that delivers authentic Fanta taste. Each of the three flavors will be available in six packs of 3.25 oz. cups and will retail for $2.79.
Snack Pack Fanta Gels will arrive on shelves in late November and be available at grocery stores and retailers nationwide. For more information on Snack Pack, visit snackpack.com. For more information on Fanta, visit fanta.com.