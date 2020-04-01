Snack time: Blend various ingredients in savory and sweet treats

As the world continues to stay home during the coronavirus crisis, home cooks continue to brainstorm about what to cook for daily meals.

Aside from meals, though, family members will want to enjoy a snack throughout the day. Food experts agree there's much to work with when it comes to snacks.

Snacks can be savory, sweet, healthful or completely decadent.

Home cooks can get very creative with ingredients from popcorn and nuts to chips, fruit, pastries, gelatins and many other items.

Organizations such as The Popcorn Board, which has its headquarters in Chicago, regularly come up with new ideas for snack recipes. The board tailors snacks to various seasons and holidays as well.

Among some of the recipes for snacks from The Popcorn Board include Beef Jerky Chili Popcorn, Chai Tea Popcorn, Caramel Corn Corn, Cheesy Jalapeno Popper Popcorn and Greek Popcorn.

If you're looking for ideas for snack recipes, take a look at these recipes.

Cheesy Jalapeno Popper Popcorn

4 quarts popped popcorn

2-3 teaspoons jalapeno green pepper sauce (or tabasco; more to taste)