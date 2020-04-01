Snack time: Blend various ingredients in savory and sweet treats

As the world continues to stay home during the coronavirus crisis, home cooks continue to brainstorm about what to cook for daily meals.
Aside from meals, though, family members will want to enjoy a snack throughout the day. Food experts agree there's much to work with when it comes to snacks.
Snacks can be savory, sweet, healthful or completely decadent.
Home cooks can get very creative with ingredients from popcorn and nuts to chips, fruit, pastries, gelatins and many other items.
Organizations such as The Popcorn Board, which has its headquarters in Chicago, regularly come up with new ideas for snack recipes. The board tailors snacks to various seasons and holidays as well.
Among some of the recipes for snacks from The Popcorn Board include Beef Jerky Chili Popcorn, Chai Tea Popcorn, Caramel Corn Corn, Cheesy Jalapeno Popper Popcorn and Greek Popcorn.
If you're looking for ideas for snack recipes, take a look at these recipes.
Cheesy Jalapeno Popper Popcorn
4 quarts popped popcorn
2-3 teaspoons jalapeno green pepper sauce (or tabasco; more to taste)
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (substitute cheese with brewer’s yeast for a low fat alternative)
1 teaspoon garlic salt
DIRECTIONS: Place popcorn in a large serving bowl.
Sprinkle popcorn with jalapeno sauce, Parmesan cheese and garlic salt; toss and serve immediately.
From The Popcorn Board
Salted Caramel Dipped Grapes
1 pound Cotton Candy® grapes , (about 40 to 50 grapes), washed and dried
1 package (11 ounces) caramels, unwrapped
2 tablespoons heavy cream
Sea Salt Grinder, (set to coarse setting)
DIRECTIONS: Spear each grape with a toothpick. Set aside.
Microwave caramels and cream in small microwavable bowl on HIGH 2 minutes or until caramels are completely melted, stirring after every 30 seconds.
Dip each grape into melted caramel, allowing excess caramel to drip off. Place grapes on wax paper-lined tray. Sprinkle lightly with sea salt grinder. Refrigerate until caramel is set.
From McCormick
Greek Popcorn
2 quarts popped popcorn
Cooking spray
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
DIRECTIONS: Place popcorn in large bowl. Spray lightly with cooking spray and toss.
Sprinkle remaining ingredients over popcorn and toss again.
Serve immediately.
From The Popcorn Board
Nachos
Servings: 4-6
Start to finish: 35 minutes
Prepare Ingredients:
1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans
4 ounces tortilla chips
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
2 scallions, sliced thin
1 cup tomato salsa
Greek yogurt or sour cream
Gather Cooking Equipment:
Colander
Can opener
1/2 cup dry measuring cup
8-by-8-inch square baking dish
Oven mitts
Cooling rack
Spoon
Start Cooking!
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 400 F. Set colander in sink. Open can of pinto beans and pour into colander. Rinse beans with cold water and shake colander to drain well. Measure out 1/2 cup beans; refrigerate remaining beans for another use.
Spread half of chips in even layer in 8-by-8-inch square baking dish. Sprinkle chips evenly with half of cheese.
Sprinkle beans over cheese, then sprinkle half of scallions on top. Repeat with remaining chips, cheese, and scallions.
Place baking dish in oven and bake until cheese is melted, 7 to 10 minutes. Use oven mitts to remove nachos from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking dish on cooling rack. Let cool for 2 minutes.
Spoon half of salsa over top of nachos. Serve with remaining salsa and yogurt.
From The Associated Press
