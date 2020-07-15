Snow cone maker finds business hot in Albert Lea

“They’re fun little creations to make it that much more fun,” she said.

“They’re bright and colorful, and the flavors are really unique,” Jilk added. “The reaction you get when you give them to people is priceless.”

Navarrete said she likes to find different ways to bring people’s favorite flavors to life, and her favorite part of the business is seeing her customers’ eyes light up when they see their snow cone — especially when she can get that reaction out of an adult. One of her customers requested a snow cone using cream cheese, which she said should be unveiled in the coming weeks, as well as a root beer float-inspired snow cone.

The local response to the snow cone business has been great, Navarrete said, and it has developed a steady following of repeat customers.

“Everyone’s been so welcoming,” she said.

“We have to have something fun to do in Albert Lea,” Jilk added.